Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: No1. Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Join a project providing a solution that manages authentication and accounts for companies Design and develop new features Perform maintenance of existing functions (defect analysis and improvement) Develop unit test code to identify malfunctions Create test cases for functions and perform developer tests such as code inspection, vulnerability inspection, and security inspection Communicate with the Samsung SDS Korea team to understand requirements and experience, update delivery documents (Work results are recorded in writing.) Ensure regular delivery of projects and products according to agile methodology.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Degree (Bachelor in IT/Computer Science preferred) More than 5 years of experience developing Android and iOS apps on mobile cross-platform using Flutter and Dart Android (Java/Kotlin) development skills iOS (Objective-C/Swift) development skills Mobile cross-platform development ability using Flutter and Dart Mobile Native Application package/distribution/update capabilities Experience with technology: Mobile authentication technology (UAF, FIDO, MFA, etc.) Clean Coding Practices & Ability to effectively working with Git and GitHub Experience of using develop management SW (JIRA, Confluence, Jenkins, etc.) Experience developing authentication solutions (PLUS POINT)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary 100% salary during 2-month probation Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period Premium Health Insurance package & Health check once per year 3 times to receive bonus Annual Budget for personal training & Udemy Account Oversea training opportunities Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,... Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....(in cash) Bonus for employee having having English or Korean certificates or Software Test certificate Flexible check in time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

