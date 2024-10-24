Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
- Hà Nội: No1. Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Join a project providing a solution that manages authentication and accounts for companies
Design and develop new features
Perform maintenance of existing functions (defect analysis and improvement)
Develop unit test code to identify malfunctions
Create test cases for functions and perform developer tests such as code inspection, vulnerability inspection, and security inspection
Communicate with the Samsung SDS Korea team to understand requirements and experience, update delivery documents (Work results are recorded in writing.)
Ensure regular delivery of projects and products according to agile methodology.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University Degree (Bachelor in IT/Computer Science preferred)
More than 5 years of experience developing Android and iOS apps on mobile cross-platform using Flutter and Dart
Android (Java/Kotlin) development skills
iOS (Objective-C/Swift) development skills
Mobile cross-platform development ability using Flutter and Dart
Mobile Native Application package/distribution/update capabilities
Experience with technology: Mobile authentication technology (UAF, FIDO, MFA, etc.)
Clean Coding Practices & Ability to effectively working with Git and GitHub
Experience of using develop management SW (JIRA, Confluence, Jenkins, etc.)
Experience developing authentication solutions (PLUS POINT)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Negotiable salary
100% salary during 2-month probation
Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
Premium Health Insurance package & Health check once per year
3 times to receive bonus
Annual Budget for personal training & Udemy Account
Oversea training opportunities
Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training,...
Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9....(in cash)
Bonus for employee having having English or Korean certificates or Software Test certificate
Flexible check in time
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
