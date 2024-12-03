Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO HeadHunt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại JobsGO HeadHunt
Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Cầu Giấy Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Support for customers after the introduction of our application, Teachme Biz.
Accompanying main team members in new business meetings with customers.
Organize and file documents
Join participation with a main team member to ensure a gradual learning process.
Report to the line manager
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Japanese proficiency at N1 or N2 level
Tại JobsGO HeadHunt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.
Social insurance based on full salary.
Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.
Language allowance up to 3mil/month
Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.
Regular health check-ups.
16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.
Work Schedule:
Monday to Friday, 08:30 - 12:00 and 13:00 - 17:00 at the office.
Flexible check-in until 09:00, as long as the daily work hours are met.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO HeadHunt
