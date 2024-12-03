Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO HeadHunt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Cầu Giấy Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Support for customers after the introduction of our application, Teachme Biz.

Accompanying main team members in new business meetings with customers.

Organize and file documents

Join participation with a main team member to ensure a gradual learning process.

Report to the line manager

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Japanese proficiency at N1 or N2 level

Familiarity with IT tools (comfortable using email, Excel, PowerPoint, and other PC

operations)

Experience in B2B sales

Experience in I

Tại JobsGO HeadHunt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.

Social insurance based on full salary.

Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.

Language allowance up to 3mil/month

Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.

Regular health check-ups.

16 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Work Schedule:

Monday to Friday, 08:30 - 12:00 and 13:00 - 17:00 at the office.

Flexible check-in until 09:00, as long as the daily work hours are met.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO HeadHunt

