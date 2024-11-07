Tuyển Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/12/2024
Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU

Mức lương
9 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: C2.04 Lầu 2, Tòa nhà Symphony

- Midtown, Đường 15, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics Với Mức Lương 9 - 25 Triệu

ASIA GROCERY CO., LTD is a wholesale and export business in the FMCG sector. We are seeking a motivated and energetic Sales Executive to join our export team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and expanding international markets, developing new customer relationships, managing orders, and ensuring excellent customer care. This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates with an interest in international trade and the fast-moving consumer goods industry to develop their careers in a professional, global environment.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English (both spoken and written) to facilitate professional communication with international clients.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
- Competitive Salary: Includes performance-based bonuses.
- Professional Training: Access to skill development and training programs to support your career growth.
- International Working Environment: Work in a dynamic and professional setting with long-term career advancement opportunities.
- Comprehensive Benefits: Full benefits according to legal regulations, including insurance and employee perks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: C2.04 Lầu 2, Tòa nhà Symphony - Midtown, Đường 15, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất