Tuyển Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 25 Triệu

ASIA GROCERY CO., LTD is a wholesale and export business in the FMCG sector. We are seeking a motivated and energetic Sales Executive to join our export team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and expanding international markets, developing new customer relationships, managing orders, and ensuring excellent customer care. This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates with an interest in international trade and the fast-moving consumer goods industry to develop their careers in a professional, global environment.