Tuyển Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BÁCH HOÁ Á CHÂU
- Hồ Chí Minh: C2.04 Lầu 2, Tòa nhà Symphony
- Midtown, Đường 15, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Xuất nhập khẩu/Logistics Với Mức Lương 9 - 25 Triệu
ASIA GROCERY CO., LTD is a wholesale and export business in the FMCG sector. We are seeking a motivated and energetic Sales Executive to join our export team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and expanding international markets, developing new customer relationships, managing orders, and ensuring excellent customer care. This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates with an interest in international trade and the fast-moving consumer goods industry to develop their careers in a professional, global environment.
- Competitive Salary: Includes performance-based bonuses.
- Professional Training: Access to skill development and training programs to support your career growth.
- International Working Environment: Work in a dynamic and professional setting with long-term career advancement opportunities.
- Comprehensive Benefits: Full benefits according to legal regulations, including insurance and employee perks.
