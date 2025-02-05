Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 1,500 USD

Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Mức lương
600 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô đất CN 4.1H tại Khu công nghiệp Đình Vũ, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,500 USD

1. Involves investigating and identifying the root causes of failures in materials, components, or systems.
2. Analyze failures in EE function (power, audio, sensor, display) or RF function (LTE, WIFI, GPS) components. Analyzing both mechanical and electrical failures, determining why a product or process failed, and recommending corrective actions to prevent future issues.
3. Failure Investigation, Root Cause Analysis (RCA),Data Collection & Testing
4. Making FA report and other relative report, collaboration and communication with customer

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor’s degree or higher (major on Electrical, Electronics, communications …)
2. Good English communication on writing and Oral. Chinese is a plus.
3. More than 1 year working experience. (fresh graduate with excellent professional knowledge will be considered)
4. electrical failure analysis experience is a plus
5. Oscilloscope, multi-meter… EE equipment operation experience is a plus

Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô đất CN 4.1H tại Khu công nghiệp Đình Vũ, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-phan-tich-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-600-1-500-thang-tai-hai-phong-job289538
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Đại Học FPT TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Phú Thọ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Heli Direct LLC
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Heli Direct LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Heli Direct LLC
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Dương Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Synnex FPT
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Đại Học FPT TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Capella Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Tài Chính Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn MB Shinsei (Mcredit)
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cáp Điện Cosmolink Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Phú Thọ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Hà Tây
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Heli Direct LLC
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Heli Direct LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Heli Direct LLC
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại Học Văn Lang (Vlu)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
600 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH CBS Global (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH CBS Global (Vietnam)
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận New World Fashion Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tamada Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tamada Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Iko Thompson Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Iko Thompson Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tamada Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tamada Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm