Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Lô đất CN 4.1H tại Khu công nghiệp Đình Vũ, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,500 USD

1. Involves investigating and identifying the root causes of failures in materials, components, or systems.

2. Analyze failures in EE function (power, audio, sensor, display) or RF function (LTE, WIFI, GPS) components. Analyzing both mechanical and electrical failures, determining why a product or process failed, and recommending corrective actions to prevent future issues.

3. Failure Investigation, Root Cause Analysis (RCA),Data Collection & Testing

4. Making FA report and other relative report, collaboration and communication with customer

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor’s degree or higher (major on Electrical, Electronics, communications …)

2. Good English communication on writing and Oral. Chinese is a plus.

3. More than 1 year working experience. (fresh graduate with excellent professional knowledge will be considered)

4. electrical failure analysis experience is a plus

5. Oscilloscope, multi-meter… EE equipment operation experience is a plus

Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin