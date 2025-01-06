Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

New World Fashion Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
New World Fashion Group

Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Tại New World Fashion Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hải Phòng, Việt Nam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* PURPOSES OF JOB
Advise and support the Board of Directors in financial control, financial planning, review the Group's financial statements to support the decision of the Board of Directors to manage production and business activities.
* MAIN TASKS
1 Financial control
1.1 Establish monthly management reports (quarterly/yearly) analyzing business performance (P&L), financial situation (BS), cash flow (CF) and assessing key financial risks of the entities
1.2 Monthly review the accuracy of management reports of group (consolidated) and member companies. Identify any matters which do not comply with law and regulations of the Company
1.3 Co-ordinate with Internal Audit to review and appraise internal control system of the factories, propose update/ establish process to increase its efficiency, prepare quarterly Financial Control report.
1.4 Review costs of foreign companies NWF BVI/PTE/HK
1.5 Managing capital construction and investment costs (from Factory Reinvestment Fund) and prepare montly report for usage of this fund to ensure financial economy, efficiency and effectiveness
1.6 Review Payment orders (duyệt lệnh) to ensure spending with right purposes and sufficient supporting documents and approval

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại New World Fashion Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại New World Fashion Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

New World Fashion Group

New World Fashion Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Ninh Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

