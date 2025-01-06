Tuyển Nhân viên phân tích kinh doanh New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* PURPOSES OF JOB

Advise and support the Board of Directors in financial control, financial planning, review the Group's financial statements to support the decision of the Board of Directors to manage production and business activities.

* MAIN TASKS

1 Financial control

1.1 Establish monthly management reports (quarterly/yearly) analyzing business performance (P&L), financial situation (BS), cash flow (CF) and assessing key financial risks of the entities

1.2 Monthly review the accuracy of management reports of group (consolidated) and member companies. Identify any matters which do not comply with law and regulations of the Company

1.3 Co-ordinate with Internal Audit to review and appraise internal control system of the factories, propose update/ establish process to increase its efficiency, prepare quarterly Financial Control report.

1.4 Review costs of foreign companies NWF BVI/PTE/HK

1.5 Managing capital construction and investment costs (from Factory Reinvestment Fund) and prepare montly report for usage of this fund to ensure financial economy, efficiency and effectiveness

1.6 Review Payment orders (duyệt lệnh) to ensure spending with right purposes and sufficient supporting documents and approval