Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: 27 Cổ Linh, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD
1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans
– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.
– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.
– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.
– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.
– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative
design in order to get best results.
– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.
– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.
– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.
– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.
– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.
– Participate in Branding activities.
2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives
– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.
– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates
