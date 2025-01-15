Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans

– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.

– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.

– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.

– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.

– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative

design in order to get best results.

– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.

– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.

– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.

– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.

– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.

– Participate in Branding activities.

2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives

– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.

– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates