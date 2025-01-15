Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Nhân viên Thu ngân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 27 Cổ Linh, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans
– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.
– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.
– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.
– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.
– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative
design in order to get best results.
– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.
– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.
– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.
– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.
– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.
– Participate in Branding activities.
2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives
– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.
– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

