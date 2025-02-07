Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Fit up and operate CNC machine

• Maintain and keep warranty for CNC machine

• Meet, support customers related technical issues.

• Read English documents about CNC machine.

• Go on business trip (domestic and foreign market)

• Other tasks assigned by manager.

• (Details will be discussed directly in the interview).

** BENEFITS WE CAN OFFER:

- Have opportunities to be trained in Thailand.

- Will be trained by professional product managers

- Have chances to meet and work with various leaders of related industries

- Have chances to travel within Vietnam and overseas

- Insurance according to Vietnamese Labor Law

- 12 days annual leave

- Bonus

- Laptop