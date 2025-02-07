Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd

Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3

- Khu dịch vụ

- Thương mại thuộc cao ốc Central Garden, 328 Võ Văn Kiệt, P.Cô Giang, Q.1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Fit up and operate CNC machine
• Maintain and keep warranty for CNC machine
• Meet, support customers related technical issues.
• Read English documents about CNC machine.
• Go on business trip (domestic and foreign market)
• Other tasks assigned by manager.
• (Details will be discussed directly in the interview).
** BENEFITS WE CAN OFFER:
- Have opportunities to be trained in Thailand.
- Will be trained by professional product managers
- Have chances to meet and work with various leaders of related industries
- Have chances to travel within Vietnam and overseas
- Insurance according to Vietnamese Labor Law
- 12 days annual leave
- Bonus
- Laptop

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd

Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở HCM: Tầng 3- Khu DVTM thuộc Cao ốc Central Garden, 328 Võ Văn Kiệt, P. Cô Giang, Q.1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

