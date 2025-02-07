Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3
- Khu dịch vụ
- Thương mại thuộc cao ốc Central Garden, 328 Võ Văn Kiệt, P.Cô Giang, Q.1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Fit up and operate CNC machine
• Maintain and keep warranty for CNC machine
• Meet, support customers related technical issues.
• Read English documents about CNC machine.
• Go on business trip (domestic and foreign market)
• Other tasks assigned by manager.
• (Details will be discussed directly in the interview).
** BENEFITS WE CAN OFFER:
- Have opportunities to be trained in Thailand.
- Will be trained by professional product managers
- Have chances to meet and work with various leaders of related industries
- Have chances to travel within Vietnam and overseas
- Insurance according to Vietnamese Labor Law
- 12 days annual leave
- Bonus
- Laptop
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saeilo Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI