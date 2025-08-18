Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/09/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV

Nhân viên vận hành

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: An Khánh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We seek a skilled Operation Executive (team DD, QM) to analyze, design, and implement strategies to optimize business processes, improve operational efficiency, and drive organizational growth. Responsibilities include process mapping, identifying inefficiencies, recommending solutions, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure the seamless integration of new systems and processes.
Key Responsibilities:
● Monitor operational indicators, coordinate with data analysis departments to find solutions to respond and improve;
● Coordinate with departments: Business Development, Driver Development, Quality Management, Data Analysis,... to receive information as well as process requests from the parties;
● Making and implementing weekly/monthly plans to serve the department's goals;
● Ensuring the successful roll out of the strategic initiatives and projects that affect operations
● Learn information from the market, customers, drivers, competitors, ... transform raw data into insights for the issuance and application of bonus policies for partners;
● Work closely with product team to influence product development to enhance customer experience;
● Manage groups of drivers according to individual requirements to coordinate and ensure productivity;
● Identify and attract qualified drivers through various channels, including job fairs, online platforms, and referrals.
● Design and implement training programs that cover safety, customer service, and operational procedures to enhance driver performance.
● Research and build models that predict the driver's performance over time.
● Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) related to driver performance and recommend improvements based on data analysis.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor’s degree in economics, commerce, or related disciplines;
● At least 1 years of experience in a similar position. Working experiences in Grab, BE, Xanh SM, Ahamove,... is a plus.
● Knowledge of E-commerce, Logistics;
● Proficient in using Excel, Google Docs, knowing about SQL, Python, etc. is an advantage
● Ability to work well in a team and provide support.
● Detail-oriented with strong analytical skills for design content and idea translation.
● Energetic, creative, open-minded, and good communicator.
● Able to work in a fast-paced environment.
● Agile and adaptable to changes.
● Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
● Excellent communication and presentation skills.
● Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
● Detail-oriented with a strong focus on accuracy and quality.
● Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Work from home 1 day a week (Optional).
● Bonus: 13th month salary annually.
● Performance bonus: based on KPIs.
● 15 paid leave days per year.
● Review annually and adjust salary increase based on work performance.
● Competitive salary package based on experience and qualifications.
● Full benefits as per company policy, including health insurance, social insurance, and other statutory benefits.
● A dynamic and creative work environment that supports personal and professional growth.
● Opportunities to work on impactful projects that reach millions of users.
● Startup environment, young, dynamic, work hard, play hard;
● Working time: 5 days/week and flexible according to job positions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 104 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

