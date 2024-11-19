Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Công ty cổ phần PHC Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Hai Bà Trưng, Quận 3

Operations Director

Operations Director is responsible for establishing and executing the major strategic goals and objectives of the organisation and for ensuring its financial sustainability.

Key responsibilities include:

• Developing and executing business strategies to achieve short and long-term goals.

• Reporting to the board, providing market insights and strategic advice.

• Presents regular reports on the status of the company's operations to the board of directors.

• Developing and implementing business plans to improve cost-efficiency.

• Maintaining positive and trust-based relations with business partners, shareholders, and authorities.

• Overseeing the company's business operations, financial performance, investments, and ventures.

• Providing leadership, direction, and guidance for all Forbes’s activities

• Supervising, guiding, and delegating executives in their duties.

• Ensuring company policies and legal guidelines are clearly communicated.

• Assessing, managing, and resolving problematic developments and situations.

• Building and enhancing the company's public profile at events, speaking engagements...

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Degree in business, marketing, or a related field.

• Significant experience of working at director/ C-level in the creative media industry is preferred.

• A robust understanding of the digital media/ publishing/ entertainment/ association industries.

• Experience in developing and implementing strategic and business plans. • Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

• Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

• Able to excel in high-pressure situations.

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Quyền Lợi

Clear opportunities for advancement.

Equipped with computers and tools for work.

Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws.

13th month salary.

Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

