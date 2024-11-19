Tuyển Ad Operations Manager Công ty cổ phần PHC Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần PHC Media
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Hai Bà Trưng, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Ad Operations Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Operations Director is responsible for establishing and executing the major strategic goals and objectives of the organisation and for ensuring its financial sustainability.
Key responsibilities include:
• Developing and executing business strategies to achieve short and long-term goals.
• Reporting to the board, providing market insights and strategic advice.
• Presents regular reports on the status of the company's operations to the board of directors.
• Developing and implementing business plans to improve cost-efficiency.
• Maintaining positive and trust-based relations with business partners, shareholders, and authorities.
• Overseeing the company's business operations, financial performance, investments, and ventures.
• Providing leadership, direction, and guidance for all Forbes’s activities
• Supervising, guiding, and delegating executives in their duties.
• Ensuring company policies and legal guidelines are clearly communicated.
• Assessing, managing, and resolving problematic developments and situations.
• Building and enhancing the company's public profile at events, speaking engagements...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in business, marketing, or a related field.
• Significant experience of working at director/ C-level in the creative media industry is preferred.
• A robust understanding of the digital media/ publishing/ entertainment/ association industries.
• Experience in developing and implementing strategic and business plans. • Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
• Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
• Able to excel in high-pressure situations.
• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear opportunities for advancement.
Equipped with computers and tools for work.
Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws.
13th month salary.
Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 33 Lê Duẩn, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, HCM

