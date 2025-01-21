Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

- Work Location: Olam Agri Vietnam Warehouse at Tien Giang Agricultural Products and Food Company, Binh Hamlet, Hoa Hung Commune, Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.

Duties/Responsibilities:

- Conduct analysis for procurement, models for determining right buying decision.

- Do material planning to avoid stock out situation for production.

- Manage supplier selection, supplier performance to ensure materials are bought at the right cost, right time and right quality.

- Manage team of QC and logistics to procure materials

- Manage sustainability activities linked to procurement.

- Other tasks as assigned by leaders.

- Bachelor's degree or higher, graduate from university relevant to Trade, Supply Chain, Logistics... or international university is a plus.

- Having master overseas is a plus.

- Competent communication in Business English is preferred.

- Good at Excel, Words, PowerPoint and other office computer skills.

