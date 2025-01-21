Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tiền Giang: Tiền Giang, Việt Nam, Huyện Văn Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

- Work Location: Olam Agri Vietnam Warehouse at Tien Giang Agricultural Products and Food Company, Binh Hamlet, Hoa Hung Commune, Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Conduct analysis for procurement, models for determining right buying decision.
- Do material planning to avoid stock out situation for production.
- Manage supplier selection, supplier performance to ensure materials are bought at the right cost, right time and right quality.
- Manage team of QC and logistics to procure materials
- Manage sustainability activities linked to procurement.
- Other tasks as assigned by leaders.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree or higher, graduate from university relevant to Trade, Supply Chain, Logistics... or international university is a plus.
- Having master overseas is a plus.
- Competent communication in Business English is preferred.
- Good at Excel, Words, PowerPoint and other office computer skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OLAM GLOBAL AGRI VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Cụm công nghiệp Kiến Thành, ấp 3, Xã Long Cang, Huyện Cần Đước, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

