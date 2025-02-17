Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Tiền Giang: Tien Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
• Manage the payroll, insurance, benefits, and employee records for the company.
• Develop and implement HR policies and procedures in line with best practices.
• Coordinate the annual salary review process, ensuring fairness and transparency.
• Support the administration of employee benefits and compensation programs.
• Provide guidance to management on HR-related issues and best practices.
• Assist in the recruitment process, ensuring the best talent is onboarded effectively.
• Monitor and ensure compliance with labor regulations and standards.
• Drive employee engagement initiatives and performance evaluation processes.
• Facilitate professional development opportunities for staff.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong knowledge in Compensation and Benefits (C&B) administration.
• Proficient in managing administrative HR tasks.
• Experience in developing HR policies and procedures.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI