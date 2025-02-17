Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Manage the payroll, insurance, benefits, and employee records for the company.

• Develop and implement HR policies and procedures in line with best practices.

• Coordinate the annual salary review process, ensuring fairness and transparency.

• Support the administration of employee benefits and compensation programs.

• Provide guidance to management on HR-related issues and best practices.

• Assist in the recruitment process, ensuring the best talent is onboarded effectively.

• Monitor and ensure compliance with labor regulations and standards.

• Drive employee engagement initiatives and performance evaluation processes.

• Facilitate professional development opportunities for staff.