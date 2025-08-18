Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manage undelivered assets

Inspect assets, perform cleaning and maintenance to ensure the property is always ready for handover to customers

Monitor unfinished items and adjust progress accordingly

Execute contracts related to cleaning, inspection, organizing handover events, and handling related payment procedures.

Manage product handover information

Regularly update the product status from relevant departments.

Prepare product handover documents, and verify technical and legal conditions.

Coordinate with the finance department to update customers’ financial obligations.

Send handover notifications – confirm appointment

Send construction completion notifications and invite customers to receive their units via email or postal mail.

Monitor customer feedback and assist with confirming handover appointments.

Conduct product and document handover

Welcome customers, guide them through apartment inspection, and sign handover documents.