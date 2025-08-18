Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Lawrence S.Ting, 801 Nguyễn Văn Linh, P. Tân Mỹ, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage undelivered assets
Inspect assets, perform cleaning and maintenance to ensure the property is always ready for handover to customers
Monitor unfinished items and adjust progress accordingly
Execute contracts related to cleaning, inspection, organizing handover events, and handling related payment procedures.
Manage product handover information
Regularly update the product status from relevant departments.
Prepare product handover documents, and verify technical and legal conditions.
Coordinate with the finance department to update customers’ financial obligations.
Send handover notifications – confirm appointment
Send construction completion notifications and invite customers to receive their units via email or postal mail.
Monitor customer feedback and assist with confirming handover appointments.
Conduct product and document handover
Welcome customers, guide them through apartment inspection, and sign handover documents.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Được Hưởng
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
