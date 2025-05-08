Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

+ Develop and establish manual, standards and quality measurement system for the company’s products.

+ Review customer requirement and ensure that products meet these requirements.

+ Strictly monitor and management quality assurance manual and recommend quality assurance program and policies for future by collecting relevant data , creating statistic.

+ Take steps to evaluate the quality of the product by testing a series of features and see how the product perform.

+ Research and implement new regulations of the local , state and related departments , record the company’s quality

+ Setup and manage the EHS system for company.

+ Responsible for quality management systems

+ Other tasks assigned by the BOD