Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Lô D, KCN Đồng Văn II, Bạch Thượng , Duy Tiên, Hà Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

+ Develop and establish manual, standards and quality measurement system for the company’s products.
+ Review customer requirement and ensure that products meet these requirements.
+ Strictly monitor and management quality assurance manual and recommend quality assurance program and policies for future by collecting relevant data , creating statistic.
+ Take steps to evaluate the quality of the product by testing a series of features and see how the product perform.
+ Research and implement new regulations of the local , state and related departments , record the company’s quality
+ Setup and manage the EHS system for company.
+ Responsible for quality management systems
+ Other tasks assigned by the BOD

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor or higher degree in Mechanical, Electronic, Manufacturing, Automation…
2. Minimum 3 years experience in a similar position
3. Good communication in English
4. Soft skill: Management, ISO, Leadership

Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean

Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN7, KCN Thạch Thất - Quốc Oai, Hà Nội

