Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean
- Hà Nam: Lô D, KCN Đồng Văn II, Bạch Thượng , Duy Tiên, Hà Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
+ Develop and establish manual, standards and quality measurement system for the company’s products.
+ Review customer requirement and ensure that products meet these requirements.
+ Strictly monitor and management quality assurance manual and recommend quality assurance program and policies for future by collecting relevant data , creating statistic.
+ Take steps to evaluate the quality of the product by testing a series of features and see how the product perform.
+ Research and implement new regulations of the local , state and related departments , record the company’s quality
+ Setup and manage the EHS system for company.
+ Responsible for quality management systems
+ Other tasks assigned by the BOD
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Minimum 3 years experience in a similar position
3. Good communication in English
4. Soft skill: Management, ISO, Leadership
Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ferroli Asean
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI