Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 3,000 - 4,000 USD

The position will report directly to the CEO and Board of Directors. As a key member of the senior management team, he / she will be responsible for the stewardship of the organization's finances and will oversee a full spectrum of corporate functions including finance, accounting, treasury, legal and statutory compliance, internal audit, risk control, and corporate governance.

Description

* Provide leadership to the finance team for ongoing development and execution of financial processes, management accounts, currency cash flow, debt collection and risk management throughout the Group

* Lead all strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting activities

* Prepare and review the quarterly / yearly corporate reporting schedules

* Oversee and evaluate the Group funding requirements and capital structure

* Ensure cash flow is closely managed and optimized across the Group companies

* Contribute to the development and execution of corporate strategy together with the senior management team

* Analyze historical and future performance data and manage the ERP system in order to provide insights to improve business performance and make informed decisions on future actions