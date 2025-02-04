Tuyển Product Marketing TNHH Gcs Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 450 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại TNHH Gcs Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Tòa Nhà Đông Phương, Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 450 USD
Main responsibility:
- Proceed boarding preparation of qualified candidates.
- Manage boarding process according to company’s working procedures.
- Create and monitor procedure of boarding documents preparations.
- Assist crew member in their document preparations.
- Work with foreigner partners in boarding process.
- Work with related parties such as Embassies, Consulates, Visa Centers, Training Centers, Medical Centers for collaboration in boarding process.
- Handle internal accounting and general affair duties according to company’s working procedures.
- Maintain company's S.O.P. and consult management board about improvements.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Fluent English communication skills.
- Teamwork and independent.
- Friendly, open-minded.
Tại TNHH Gcs Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Gcs Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
