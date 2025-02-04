Tuyển Product Marketing TNHH Gcs Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 450 USD

Main responsibility:

- Proceed boarding preparation of qualified candidates.

- Manage boarding process according to company’s working procedures.

- Create and monitor procedure of boarding documents preparations.

- Assist crew member in their document preparations.

- Work with foreigner partners in boarding process.

- Work with related parties such as Embassies, Consulates, Visa Centers, Training Centers, Medical Centers for collaboration in boarding process.

- Handle internal accounting and general affair duties according to company’s working procedures.

- Maintain company's S.O.P. and consult management board about improvements.