Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

NOTE: The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.

• Perform tax planning٫ review current structure of tax returns and develop methods to optimize it.

• Ensure compliance with tax laws, regulations, and filing requirements

• Manage tax audits in the company, assess tax risks and implement controls to mitigate tax-related risks.

• Provide advice on tax implications of business decisions and transactions.

• Discover tax risks and develop counter measures. Seeking tax consultants or legal professionals when needed

• Help to meet all information data requests related to the tax documentation

Job requirements

• Have degrees in Tax, Accounting, Finance, Economics, or related fields

• Good knowledge of MS Office & English communication fluently

• At least 3 years' experience of working on a Tax expert position

• Eager to learn, fast adapt to working environment

• Be diligent, ready to work overtime

• Computation skills & Analytical skills

• Written and oral communication skills