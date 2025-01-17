Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

NOTE: The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
• Perform tax planning٫ review current structure of tax returns and develop methods to optimize it.
• Ensure compliance with tax laws, regulations, and filing requirements
• Manage tax audits in the company, assess tax risks and implement controls to mitigate tax-related risks.
• Provide advice on tax implications of business decisions and transactions.
• Discover tax risks and develop counter measures. Seeking tax consultants or legal professionals when needed
• Help to meet all information data requests related to the tax documentation
Job requirements
• Have degrees in Tax, Accounting, Finance, Economics, or related fields
• Good knowledge of MS Office & English communication fluently
• At least 3 years' experience of working on a Tax expert position
• Eager to learn, fast adapt to working environment
• Be diligent, ready to work overtime
• Computation skills & Analytical skills
• Written and oral communication skills

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

