Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD
NOTE: The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
• Perform tax planning٫ review current structure of tax returns and develop methods to optimize it.
• Ensure compliance with tax laws, regulations, and filing requirements
• Manage tax audits in the company, assess tax risks and implement controls to mitigate tax-related risks.
• Provide advice on tax implications of business decisions and transactions.
• Discover tax risks and develop counter measures. Seeking tax consultants or legal professionals when needed
• Help to meet all information data requests related to the tax documentation
Job requirements
• Have degrees in Tax, Accounting, Finance, Economics, or related fields
• Good knowledge of MS Office & English communication fluently
• At least 3 years' experience of working on a Tax expert position
• Eager to learn, fast adapt to working environment
• Be diligent, ready to work overtime
• Computation skills & Analytical skills
• Written and oral communication skills
Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
