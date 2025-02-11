Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 550 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
- Hồ Chí Minh: 97A Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.11, Q. Phú Nhuận – Tp.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 550 - 700 USD
Controlling the AML/CFT risks & FATCA compliance risk through investigating related signs
- Participate to develop & propose for issuing policies relating to AML, FATCA applying for IVB in accordance with current SBV regulations (as assigned).
- Participate to design and apply tools/measures to control the compliance with AML/FATCA and recommend the methods of overcoming or on time solutions for incurred violations (as assigned)
- Periodically submit to line manager report relating to AML/FATCA for checking before sending to BOEs and SBV.
- Compose material & lead training for IVB units, departments relating to AML, FATCA.
- Monitor the AML automatic system (including the warning handling in the event of possible hits against watch lists).
- Check the compliance of IVB network on AML regulations & guidelines, instruction.
- Give advices relating to AML, FATCA for IVB units.
- Participate in assess Money Laundering risk before launching new product, service using new technology.
- Provide AML/FATCA information for Correspondent Banks as required.
- Investigate, review warnings relating to Sanctions List, suspicious transactions, crimes, terrorism financing.
- Report transactions related to suspicious, crimes, terrorism financing.
Với Mức Lương 550 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI