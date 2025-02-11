Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 550 - 700 USD

Controlling the AML/CFT risks & FATCA compliance risk through investigating related signs

- Participate to develop & propose for issuing policies relating to AML, FATCA applying for IVB in accordance with current SBV regulations (as assigned).

- Participate to design and apply tools/measures to control the compliance with AML/FATCA and recommend the methods of overcoming or on time solutions for incurred violations (as assigned)

- Periodically submit to line manager report relating to AML/FATCA for checking before sending to BOEs and SBV.

- Compose material & lead training for IVB units, departments relating to AML, FATCA.

- Monitor the AML automatic system (including the warning handling in the event of possible hits against watch lists).

- Check the compliance of IVB network on AML regulations & guidelines, instruction.

- Give advices relating to AML, FATCA for IVB units.

- Participate in assess Money Laundering risk before launching new product, service using new technology.

- Provide AML/FATCA information for Correspondent Banks as required.

- Investigate, review warnings relating to Sanctions List, suspicious transactions, crimes, terrorism financing.

- Report transactions related to suspicious, crimes, terrorism financing.