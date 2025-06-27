Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

A. MAJOR TASK:

1. General task

• Travel Management:

- Arrange comprehensive travel itineraries, including flights (commercial and private), hotel accommodations, ground transportation (car rentals, limousines), and visa/passport assistance.

- Research and compare travel options to ensure cost-effectiveness and convenience.

- Prepare detailed travel briefings, including flight confirmations, hotel information, meeting agendas, and local contact information.

- Manage travel expenses and reconcile expense reports.

• Communication Management:

- Draft and edit correspondence, reports, presentations, and other documents.

- Manage the manager contact database and maintain accurate records.

- Prepare meeting agendas and presentations.

- Take minutes during meetings and ensure action items are tracked and completed.

• Document and Information Management:

- Organize and maintain physical and electronic files, ensuring easy retrieval of information.

- Manage confidential documents with discretion and maintain data security.

- Research and compile information from various sources to support the manager\'s decision-making process.