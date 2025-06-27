Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/07/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 16, đường số 5, P. An Lợi Đông, TP Thủ Đức, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

A. MAJOR TASK:
1. General task
• Travel Management:
- Arrange comprehensive travel itineraries, including flights (commercial and private), hotel accommodations, ground transportation (car rentals, limousines), and visa/passport assistance.
- Research and compare travel options to ensure cost-effectiveness and convenience.
- Prepare detailed travel briefings, including flight confirmations, hotel information, meeting agendas, and local contact information.
- Manage travel expenses and reconcile expense reports.
• Communication Management:
- Draft and edit correspondence, reports, presentations, and other documents.
- Manage the manager contact database and maintain accurate records.
- Prepare meeting agendas and presentations.
- Take minutes during meetings and ensure action items are tracked and completed.
• Document and Information Management:
- Organize and maintain physical and electronic files, ensuring easy retrieval of information.
- Manage confidential documents with discretion and maintain data security.
- Research and compile information from various sources to support the manager\'s decision-making process.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SUNTEK

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 16, Đường số 5, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP Thủ Đức, TPHCM, Việt Nam

