Tuyển Product Marketing Entrepreneurs Du Monde làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE POSITION

The role of Vice Program Manager (VPM) entails providing strategic support to ACE\'s management team to enhance organizational effectiveness and ensure sustainable development, with a special focus on human resources management and leadership, social and environmental performance, operational and legal compliance. The position holder works closely with department managers to strengthen their capabilities, improve processes, and maintain high standards of balance of social and financial performance of ACE.

Tasks and responsibilities

Under the responsibility of the EdM representatives/Program Manager (EdMR/PM) and in collaboration with the management team, the VPM will:

1. Support human resources management and development

o Define and prioritize the program\'s human resource (HR) objectives according to the needs expressed by all staff;

o Support the FARM in structuring the HR department by creating and updating procedures and related tools, in line with regulatory requirements;

o Participate in the dissemination of best practices to attract and retain talent, to promote active collaboration and team cohesion, depending on the resources available;