Tuyển Product Marketing SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Handico Tower, Pham Hung Street, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD
As a Executive Assistant to the Chairman, you will act as a strategic partner and trusted advisor, supporting the Chairman in managing operations and following up on key cross-functional initiatives. Your core responsibilities will include:
• Act as a right-hand to the Chairman, with a strong focus on business operations and project follow-up across departments.
• Serve as the primary liaison, communicating on behalf of Chairman with internal and external stakeholders, including the Board of Management (BOM), Heads of Departments (HODs), partners, and government agencies.
• Support in overseeing key initiatives, tracking progress, and ensuring timely execution across divisions.
• Prepare reports, presentations, and business correspondence for the Chairman and senior leadership team.
• Coordinate and follow up on strategic and cross-functional projects, ensuring alignment with the Chairman\'s vision and business goals.
• Conduct in-depth market and industry research to provide strategic insights and recommendations.
• Assist in the development and execution of annual and long-term corporate strategies.
• Monitor business performance metrics (KRAs, OKRs) and provide analysis to enhance productivity and decision-making.
• Attend Board meetings, take minutes, and follow up on key action items and strategic initiatives.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI