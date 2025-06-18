Tuyển Product Marketing SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

As a Executive Assistant to the Chairman, you will act as a strategic partner and trusted advisor, supporting the Chairman in managing operations and following up on key cross-functional initiatives. Your core responsibilities will include:

• Act as a right-hand to the Chairman, with a strong focus on business operations and project follow-up across departments.

• Serve as the primary liaison, communicating on behalf of Chairman with internal and external stakeholders, including the Board of Management (BOM), Heads of Departments (HODs), partners, and government agencies.

• Support in overseeing key initiatives, tracking progress, and ensuring timely execution across divisions.

• Prepare reports, presentations, and business correspondence for the Chairman and senior leadership team.

• Coordinate and follow up on strategic and cross-functional projects, ensuring alignment with the Chairman\'s vision and business goals.

• Conduct in-depth market and industry research to provide strategic insights and recommendations.

• Assist in the development and execution of annual and long-term corporate strategies.

• Monitor business performance metrics (KRAs, OKRs) and provide analysis to enhance productivity and decision-making.

• Attend Board meetings, take minutes, and follow up on key action items and strategic initiatives.