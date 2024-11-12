Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Product Owner/Product Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: C0013

- SARINA

- 62 Hoàng Thế Thiện, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an experienced Product Owner with a passion for technology and a strong understanding of user needs to join our dynamic team. As a Product Owner, you will be responsible for defining and driving the vision for our software products, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet expectations.
What You Can Expect
Join a fast-growing IT Solutions company in Southeast Asia, collaborating with global clients across various sectors such as startups in Southeast Asia, Australia, and the UK;
100% involvement in projects with international enterprises, offering you exposure to diverse challenges and opportunities to enhance your expertise;
Be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team focused on innovation and quality delivery;
Enjoy a clear path for personal and professional development through on-the-job training, mentorship programs, and participation in workshops and seminars;
Opportunities for career advancement, with the potential to take on leadership roles within a rapidly growing organization.
Your Responsibilities
Survey customer needs, obtain requirements and analyze business operations for products;
Research to build suitable features that bring good user experience and increase user engagement for products based on users and stakeholder’s feedback;
Creating a product road map based on this vision;
Managing the product backlog and prioritizing the tasks based on changing requirements;
Overseeing all stages of product creation, including design and development;
Monitoring and evaluating product progress at each stage of the process;
Support the launch of new products and features, including coordinating marketing and sales efforts;
Monitor product performance and gather post-launch feedback;
Prioritize and address customer support issues and bug reports;
Manage files, data and lists related to work;
Fully report daily work to superiors, and inform the problems related to team members, projects, customers,...
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, develop pitching materials, lead pitching sessions, and manage partner relationships;
Provide guidance, training and consulting to team members;
Other product-related issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
Have at least 2 years of experience related to Product Owner or Business Analyst;
University degree in IT or related majors;
Good written and verbal communication skills;
Demonstrated ability to write clear and concise user stories;
Ability to organize, arrange, solve problems and effective teamwork;
Familiarity with product management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello);
Familiar with Kanban and Scrum methodologies, and proficient in Microsoft Office;
Strong ability to assess situations, plan strategically, stay focused on goals, and take ownership of tasks.
Nice to have
English Proficiency (equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOEIC 800);
Knowledge of project management is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Semi-annual performance reviews with salary adjustments;
12+ days of annual leave;
Lunch and parking allowance;
Access to PS4 games/billiards during leisure time;
Monthly team-building activities;
Monthly birthday gifts for staff;
Company-sponsored social events and gatherings;
Regular training and knowledge-sharing sessions;
Company-wide annual trip;
Private health check-ups;
Remote day for Women (once a month);
Opportunity for advancement to a team leadership role based on demonstrated leadership skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn số C-00.13, Tầng trệt, Chung cư lô C1, Số 62 đường Hoàng Thế Thiện, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

