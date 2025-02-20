Tuyển Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PROJECT PLANNER:

• Assist E2E project manager for the Project planning of all stream’s activities, during the phase of design, implementation, commissioning and startup, ensuring all available resources and jobs are timely delivered based on given schedule.

• Develop and improve the Program to complete the Project's implementations based on budget, work schedule, and available resources, by producing reports with project management tools.

• Develop and monitor the integrated project schedule with engineering, operation startup, demand & supply, human resources teams, ensuring all the tasks/activities timely delivered

• Calculate, report and update the actual project progress, and workout the rescue/mitigation plan in case of any variations.

• Organize and lead the weekly VPM (Visual Project Management) meetings for project team, to ensure that updated information of the project is permanently available, and collaborate in the activation of the other areas, to facilitate compliance with deadline objectives.

• Inform and analyze about any delays or about any failures to comply with the timescale of the Project and make proposals for improvements.