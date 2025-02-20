Tuyển Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Project Manager Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Amata Industrial Zone Bien Hoa, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PROJECT PLANNER:
• Assist E2E project manager for the Project planning of all stream’s activities, during the phase of design, implementation, commissioning and startup, ensuring all available resources and jobs are timely delivered based on given schedule.
• Develop and improve the Program to complete the Project's implementations based on budget, work schedule, and available resources, by producing reports with project management tools.
• Develop and monitor the integrated project schedule with engineering, operation startup, demand & supply, human resources teams, ensuring all the tasks/activities timely delivered
• Calculate, report and update the actual project progress, and workout the rescue/mitigation plan in case of any variations.
• Organize and lead the weekly VPM (Visual Project Management) meetings for project team, to ensure that updated information of the project is permanently available, and collaborate in the activation of the other areas, to facilitate compliance with deadline objectives.
• Inform and analyze about any delays or about any failures to comply with the timescale of the Project and make proposals for improvements.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

