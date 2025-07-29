Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Job Title: Project Planner (Planning & Material Control)

2. Report to: Technology Manager (Production Department)

3. Working Location: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Shuttle bus will be provided from 3 locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa City, and Vung Tau City)

II. SUMMARY OF THE ROLE

- The Project Planner (PMC) is responsible for the high-level planning of prospect and live project deliverables to ensure project delivery performance is optimized in consideration of business financial targets and customer satisfaction.

III. TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES

Project Planning:

• Develop and maintain baseline schedules for key “pipeline” and active projects.

• Provide lead time feedback to project, sales based on resource availability and factory capacity.

• Maintain a consolidated project plan tracking all major deliverables.

• Collaborate with engineers and operation team to monitor progress on: Key procurement activities, engineering deliverables, manufacturing milestones.