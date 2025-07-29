Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. GENERAL INFORMATION
1. Job Title: Project Planner (Planning & Material Control)
1. Job Title:
2. Report to: Technology Manager (Production Department)
2. Report to:
3. Working Location: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Ba Ria & Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Shuttle bus will be provided from 3 locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa City, and Vung Tau City)
3. Working Location:
II. SUMMARY OF THE ROLE
- The Project Planner (PMC) is responsible for the high-level planning of prospect and live project deliverables to ensure project delivery performance is optimized in consideration of business financial targets and customer satisfaction.
III. TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
Project Planning:
• Develop and maintain baseline schedules for key “pipeline” and active projects.
• Provide lead time feedback to project, sales based on resource availability and factory capacity.
• Maintain a consolidated project plan tracking all major deliverables.
• Collaborate with engineers and operation team to monitor progress on: Key procurement activities, engineering deliverables, manufacturing milestones.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot 2, Street No 2, Phu My III Specialized Industrial Zone, Phuoc Hoa, Phu My, Ba Ria- Vung Tau

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

