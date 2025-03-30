Tuyển Project Manager MTV DATAX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Lead and manage end-to-end project delivery for AI and data projects, ensuring alignment with business goals and client expectations.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including data scientists, engineers, and stakeholders, to design and implement scalable AI and data solutions using ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) models.

Develop and maintain project plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within scope.

Act as the primary point of contact for clients, managing communication, expectations, and feedback throughout the project lifecycle.

Identify and mitigate risks, troubleshoot issues, and implement solutions to ensure project success.

Stay updated on the latest advancements in AI, data engineering, and project management methodologies to drive continuous improvement.

Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging creative problem-solving and knowledge sharing.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Project Manager, with a track record of successfully delivering AI and data projects.

Hands-on experience with AI projects and data processing, including familiarity with ETL models and tools.

Strong client management skills, with the ability to build and maintain positive relationships with stakeholders.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced startup environment.

Nice to have: Proficiency in Chinese (Taiwan) or prior working experience in Taiwan, Experience in electronic connector projects or related industries.

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Business Administration, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in project management, preferably in AI, data engineering, or technology-driven projects.

Strong understanding of AI technologies, data pipelines, and software development principles.

Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Jira, Trello, Asana) and methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum).

Creative problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive under pressure in a dynamic startup environment.

Passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.

Tại MTV DATAX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be part of a fast-growing startup at the forefront of AI and data innovation.

Work on challenging and impactful projects that push the boundaries of technology.

12 paid leaves/year;

Health insurance

Collaborate with a talented and passionate team in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Opportunity to grow your career and make a significant impact on the company’s success.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MTV DATAX COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin