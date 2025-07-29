Tuyển Project Manager Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vinfast Global
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/08/2025
Vinfast Global

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Vinfast Global

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Context
We are seeking two highly skilled and experienced Technical Assistants to join our Vehicle Development Division at VinFast. The successful candidates will provide critical technical support to the Deputy CEO, contributing to the development and management of vehicle programs across multiple disciplines
Position Responsibilities:
(List of essential job functions/duties, responsibilities and expectations – use bullets and prioritize key responsibilities on top)
- Project Management and Coordination:
- Work closely with Chief Engineers and project leads to develop and maintain project schedules, milestones, and deliverables related to vehicle development
- Prepare regular project status reports for the Deputy CEO and Senior Management
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams—including design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality assurance—to ensure timely completion of vehicle development tasks
- Manage coordinated tasks between vehicle programs, including cost optimization, process improvements, and issue resolution
- Implement risk management strategies for vehicle development projects

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vinfast Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vinfast Global

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

