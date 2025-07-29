Tuyển Project Manager Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Context

We are seeking two highly skilled and experienced Technical Assistants to join our Vehicle Development Division at VinFast. The successful candidates will provide critical technical support to the Deputy CEO, contributing to the development and management of vehicle programs across multiple disciplines

Position Responsibilities:

- Project Management and Coordination:

- Work closely with Chief Engineers and project leads to develop and maintain project schedules, milestones, and deliverables related to vehicle development

- Prepare regular project status reports for the Deputy CEO and Senior Management

- Coordinate with cross-functional teams—including design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality assurance—to ensure timely completion of vehicle development tasks

- Manage coordinated tasks between vehicle programs, including cost optimization, process improvements, and issue resolution

- Implement risk management strategies for vehicle development projects