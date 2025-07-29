Tuyển Project Manager Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Vinfast Global
- Hà Nội: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Context
We are seeking two highly skilled and experienced Technical Assistants to join our Vehicle Development Division at VinFast. The successful candidates will provide critical technical support to the Deputy CEO, contributing to the development and management of vehicle programs across multiple disciplines
Position Responsibilities:
- Project Management and Coordination:
- Work closely with Chief Engineers and project leads to develop and maintain project schedules, milestones, and deliverables related to vehicle development
- Prepare regular project status reports for the Deputy CEO and Senior Management
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams—including design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality assurance—to ensure timely completion of vehicle development tasks
- Manage coordinated tasks between vehicle programs, including cost optimization, process improvements, and issue resolution
- Implement risk management strategies for vehicle development projects
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vinfast Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Global
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
