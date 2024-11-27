Tuyển IT Project Manager NashTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại NashTech
- Hà Nội: HiTC Building, 239 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Project Manager is responsible for organizing the Software Development team and managing the development process of multiple software projects. The Project Manager is reporting to Delivery Manager on all matters related to software projects and has authority on all software development tasks within his project and his team members.
To manage software development project including but not limited to project planning, project budgeting, resource management, risk management, quality management
To co-ordinate with Resource manager, sales, onshore, client for resource staffing request and Technical Architect for project technical matter
To co-ordinate with other project parties such as clients, QA, QC, etc. to make sure that the projects meet clients’ requirements & satisfaction
To manage project budget via quotation and monthly timesheet
To organize a united team where all team members can communicate & contribute on assigned activities
To participate in the quarterly check point and annual review for all project’s members
Participate in client visit preparation and hosting
Bid support including but not limited to gathering requirement, providing estimation and planning
To perform other tasks requested by BOD
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
PMP certificate is preferable
3 years of working experience and above
Mastered at least one project management methodology and is familiar with others (Agile/ Scrum, Waterfall...). UML knowledge is a plus
Experience of managing fixed price project and monitoring project quality, risk management & EVM concept
Master of at least one software development estimation method
Demonstrate the ability to manage project/account complexity and size as described in Job Family
Fluent English to communicate directly with onshore and client
Software programming languages and business analysis skill are a plus
Proactive, can-do attitude and problem-solving skills
High sense of organization and responsibility
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent).
Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days.
Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga....
Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English
People are extremely important to us and that’s why we have a clear vision: to make NashTech a great place to work in its sector. We pride ourselves on:
Professional and Flexible Working Environment
Great Teamwork
International Assignments
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
