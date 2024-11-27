Tuyển IT Project Manager NashTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NashTech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
NashTech

IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại NashTech

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HiTC Building, 239 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Project Manager is responsible for organizing the Software Development team and managing the development process of multiple software projects. The Project Manager is reporting to Delivery Manager on all matters related to software projects and has authority on all software development tasks within his project and his team members.
To manage software development project including but not limited to project planning, project budgeting, resource management, risk management, quality management
To co-ordinate with Resource manager, sales, onshore, client for resource staffing request and Technical Architect for project technical matter
To co-ordinate with other project parties such as clients, QA, QC, etc. to make sure that the projects meet clients’ requirements & satisfaction
To manage project budget via quotation and monthly timesheet
To organize a united team where all team members can communicate & contribute on assigned activities
To participate in the quarterly check point and annual review for all project’s members
Participate in client visit preparation and hosting
Bid support including but not limited to gathering requirement, providing estimation and planning
To perform other tasks requested by BOD

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree, preferably in IT field
PMP certificate is preferable
3 years of working experience and above
Mastered at least one project management methodology and is familiar with others (Agile/ Scrum, Waterfall...). UML knowledge is a plus
Experience of managing fixed price project and monitoring project quality, risk management & EVM concept
Master of at least one software development estimation method
Demonstrate the ability to manage project/account complexity and size as described in Job Family
Fluent English to communicate directly with onshore and client
Software programming languages and business analysis skill are a plus
Proactive, can-do attitude and problem-solving skills
High sense of organization and responsibility

Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13 month salary per year.
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent).
Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days.
Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga....
Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English
People are extremely important to us and that’s why we have a clear vision: to make NashTech a great place to work in its sector. We pride ourselves on:
Professional and Flexible Working Environment
Great Teamwork
International Assignments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NashTech

NashTech

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

