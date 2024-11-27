Tuyển IT Project Manager NashTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HiTC Building, 239 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Project Manager is responsible for organizing the Software Development team and managing the development process of multiple software projects. The Project Manager is reporting to Delivery Manager on all matters related to software projects and has authority on all software development tasks within his project and his team members.

To manage software development project including but not limited to project planning, project budgeting, resource management, risk management, quality management

To co-ordinate with Resource manager, sales, onshore, client for resource staffing request and Technical Architect for project technical matter

To co-ordinate with other project parties such as clients, QA, QC, etc. to make sure that the projects meet clients’ requirements & satisfaction

To manage project budget via quotation and monthly timesheet

To organize a united team where all team members can communicate & contribute on assigned activities

To participate in the quarterly check point and annual review for all project’s members

Participate in client visit preparation and hosting

Bid support including but not limited to gathering requirement, providing estimation and planning

To perform other tasks requested by BOD

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree, preferably in IT field

PMP certificate is preferable

3 years of working experience and above

Mastered at least one project management methodology and is familiar with others (Agile/ Scrum, Waterfall...). UML knowledge is a plus

Experience of managing fixed price project and monitoring project quality, risk management & EVM concept

Master of at least one software development estimation method

Demonstrate the ability to manage project/account complexity and size as described in Job Family

Fluent English to communicate directly with onshore and client

Software programming languages and business analysis skill are a plus

Proactive, can-do attitude and problem-solving skills

High sense of organization and responsibility

Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13 month salary per year.

Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.

Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent).

Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days.

Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga....

Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English

People are extremely important to us and that’s why we have a clear vision: to make NashTech a great place to work in its sector. We pride ourselves on:

Professional and Flexible Working Environment

Great Teamwork

International Assignments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin