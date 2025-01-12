Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Project Manager

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, Số 174 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Plan, execute, and oversee projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they meet the required scope, timeline, and budget.
Manage cross-functional teams to ensure smooth project execution.
Liaise with clients and stakeholders to ensure requirements and expectations are fully understood and met.
Identify and manage project risks, solving issues to keep projects on track.
Regularly track and report on project progress to stakeholders.
Build and maintain strong client relationships, ensuring satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Marketing, Business Administration, or related fields.
2 years of experience as a Project Manager, with proven success in managing E-commerce, Digital, or Agency projects.
Previous experience in E-commerce, Digital Marketing, or Agency environments, Tiktok shop
Experience in product orientation, bring/release products go to market
Experience
Skills:
Strong time management, project budgeting, and organizational skills.
Ability to work with multiple stakeholders and coordinate across cross-functional teams.
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities, able to address issues swiftly and effectively.
Willingness to travel as required for project needs.
Preferred (Plus):
PMP, Agile, or other project management certifications.
Proficient in English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% Salary and allowances for 2-month Probation
Lunch allowance: 40,000 VND/day worked, Laptop allowance: 400,000 VND/month, Free parking, Telephone subsidy: 500,000 VND/month
Annual leave: 12 days/year. Employees get 1 day off on their birthday.
Fund for Training & Development: annual training budget according to rank; the company also frequently organizes internal training courses and training with external instructors.
Bonuses for holidays and special occasions: New Year's Day, March 8th, May 1st, September 2nd, October 20th, Mid-Autumn Festival, birthdays,...
13th month salary; bonus based on working performance(quarterly) and Salary review twice a year
4 full paid leaves/year for Family caring leave
Personal Healthcare Insurance besides Social and Medical Insurance; annual health check-up
Teambuilding: from 2-3 times/year, both local and overseas
International working environment with foreign colleagues and partners
Opportunities for professional training on jobs and skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 1 Thái Hà

