Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Lô 7A, khu công nghiệp Nội Bài, Quang Tiến, Huyện Sóc Sơn, Hà Nội, Huyện Sóc Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Personal Accident Insurance

- Healthcare Insurance

- Working days: 5 days per week (Monday-Friday)

- Performance Bonus

- Annual Wage Supplement (AWS)

- Social, Health, Unemployment Insurance

- Free Lunch

- Long Service Award

- Annual Summer Trip / Annual Dinner Event

- Internal / External Training Programs

- Transportation pick-up (from Hanoi City to Company and back)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Industrial, or Manufacturing Engineering (Master’s preferred)..

2. Age: Above 40 years old.

3. Minimum 15 years of engineering experience, with at least 10 years in a managerial role within precision parts manufacturing.

15 years of engineering experience

at least 10 years in a managerial role

4. Strong knowledge of precision machining, CNC programming, and process automation.

5. Experience with lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement methodologies.

6. Excellent analytical skills including the ability to analyze, troubleshoot, process, change and improve design and equipment

7. Proficiency in CAD/CAM software and ERP systems.

8. Familiarity with industry standards and certifications (ISO9001, ISO14001, IATF 16949, etc.).

9. Exceptional leadership and team-building skills.

10. Strategic thinking with the ability to execute tactical plans effectively.

11. Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

12. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

13. Communicate well in English

Tại Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.