Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Lô 7A, khu công nghiệp Nội Bài, Quang Tiến, Huyện Sóc Sơn, Hà Nội, Huyện Sóc Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Personal Accident Insurance
- Healthcare Insurance
- Working days: 5 days per week (Monday-Friday)
- Performance Bonus
- Annual Wage Supplement (AWS)
- Social, Health, Unemployment Insurance
- Free Lunch
- Long Service Award
- Annual Summer Trip / Annual Dinner Event
- Internal / External Training Programs
- Transportation pick-up (from Hanoi City to Company and back)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Industrial, or Manufacturing Engineering (Master’s preferred)..
2. Age: Above 40 years old.
3. Minimum 15 years of engineering experience, with at least 10 years in a managerial role within precision parts manufacturing.
15 years of engineering experience
at least 10 years in a managerial role
4. Strong knowledge of precision machining, CNC programming, and process automation.
5. Experience with lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement methodologies.
6. Excellent analytical skills including the ability to analyze, troubleshoot, process, change and improve design and equipment
7. Proficiency in CAD/CAM software and ERP systems.
8. Familiarity with industry standards and certifications (ISO9001, ISO14001, IATF 16949, etc.).
9. Exceptional leadership and team-building skills.
10. Strategic thinking with the ability to execute tactical plans effectively.
11. Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
12. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
13. Communicate well in English

Tại Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Personal Accident Insurance
- Healthcare Insurance
- Working days: 5 days per week (Monday-Friday)
- Performance Bonus
- Annual Wage Supplement (AWS)
- Social, Health, Unemployment Insurance
- Free Lunch
- Long Service Award
- Annual Summer Trip / Annual Dinner Event
- Internal / External Training Programs
- Transportation pick-up (from Hanoi City to Company and back)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot No 7A, Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien, Soc Son, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-du-an-bat-dong-san-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job321784
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Dapdance
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty cổ phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT
Hạn nộp: 18/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 30 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 02/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 70 - 75 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 70 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 94 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Dapdance
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty cổ phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT
Hạn nộp: 18/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 30 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 02/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 70 - 75 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 70 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TID INDUSTRIAL
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Hợp Tác Phát Triển Nguồn Nhân Lực Winwinjapan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 57 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Hợp Tác Phát Triển Nguồn Nhân Lực Winwinjapan
Trên 57 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Trusting Social làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ XÂY DỰNG THÀNH ĐÔ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REMOBPO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REMOBPO
Trên 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty CP Công nghệ ISOFH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ ISOFH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH công nghiệp Spindex Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty Cổ Phần HR Focus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần HR Focus Việt Nam
30 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Phong Phú làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Phong Phú
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NHẤT KỲ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NHẤT KỲ
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Phát triển nhà ở VB Home làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển nhà ở VB Home
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ VÀ PCCC BẮC TRUNG NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ VÀ PCCC BẮC TRUNG NAM
18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CÔNG TY TNHH MPER TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MPER TOÀN CẦU
Trên 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty Cổ phần VSi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần VSi
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty CP Kiến trúc xây dựng Hoàn Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Kiến trúc xây dựng Hoàn Mỹ
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
50 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 70 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
70 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm