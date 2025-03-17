Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC)

Mức lương
40 - 70 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

- Weekly business trip in or outside VN

Education level：University/College (Bachelor) degree
Language：Business English is mandatory.
No. of experienced year：At least 7 years’ experience in Production field (Related to Apparel/ Textile/ Garment)
Key experience：Experienced in Merchandiser, Quality Control, Production Management (Apparel, Textile, Garment are preferable)
Must
-Must have experience in Garment (Merchandiser, Quality Assurance or Production Supervisor)
- High level of independent working and leadership with stack holder
- Can travel for business by car/airplane to factory in Vietnam, Cambodia,Thailand every week
Better
-Chinese or Japanese
■Working time
Mon-Fri：8:00~17:00

- Performance Bonus (twice per year), 13th month salary
- 24/24 Premium Insurance (In Vietnam) & Business travel insurance
- Health, social & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation)
- Transportation & Parking allowance
- Company phone & laptop
- Training & Business trips
- Foreign Language Support Program
- Team Building Activities
■Salary:40milVND gross ~
- No ceiling level

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

