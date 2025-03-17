Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 70 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu

- Weekly business trip in or outside VN

Với Mức Lương 40 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education level：University/College (Bachelor) degree

Language：Business English is mandatory.

No. of experienced year：At least 7 years’ experience in Production field (Related to Apparel/ Textile/ Garment)

Key experience：Experienced in Merchandiser, Quality Control, Production Management (Apparel, Textile, Garment are preferable)

Must

-Must have experience in Garment (Merchandiser, Quality Assurance or Production Supervisor)

- High level of independent working and leadership with stack holder

- Can travel for business by car/airplane to factory in Vietnam, Cambodia,Thailand every week

Better

-Chinese or Japanese

■Working time

Mon-Fri：8:00~17:00

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Performance Bonus (twice per year), 13th month salary

- 24/24 Premium Insurance (In Vietnam) & Business travel insurance

- Health, social & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation)

- Transportation & Parking allowance

- Company phone & laptop

- Training & Business trips

- Foreign Language Support Program

- Team Building Activities

■Salary:40milVND gross ~

- No ceiling level

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin