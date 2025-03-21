Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 30 Tân Thắng, Phường Sơn Kỳ , Quận Tân Phú, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University degree
At least 05 years related experience in retailing business or supermarket environment and 01 year experience in managing a team of at least 10 staffs
Good communication skill.
Good command of verbal English
Leadership: Acting leadership by example.
Teamwork skill: Actively promote team work.
Computer literate: Word, Excel, Powerpoint
Have a polite, tactful and friendly attitude
Have good understanding of the needs of customers
Reasoning ability: Ability to definite problems. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with difficult situations
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th Salary & Performance Bonus
Social insurance, Health insurance
Meal Allowance & Gasoline
12 paid days off per year
Teambuilding, Staff Party
Professional, dynamic & flexible working environments
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
