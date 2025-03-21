Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC)

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 30 Tân Thắng, Phường Sơn Kỳ , Quận Tân Phú, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Phú

University degree
At least 05 years related experience in retailing business or supermarket environment and 01 year experience in managing a team of at least 10 staffs
Good communication skill.
Good command of verbal English
Leadership: Acting leadership by example.
Teamwork skill: Actively promote team work.
Computer literate: Word, Excel, Powerpoint
Have a polite, tactful and friendly attitude
Have good understanding of the needs of customers
Reasoning ability: Ability to definite problems. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with difficult situations

13th Salary & Performance Bonus
Social insurance, Health insurance
Meal Allowance & Gasoline
12 paid days off per year
Teambuilding, Staff Party
Professional, dynamic & flexible working environments

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

