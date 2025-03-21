Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 30 Tân Thắng, Phường Sơn Kỳ , Quận Tân Phú, Tp HCM, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree

At least 05 years related experience in retailing business or supermarket environment and 01 year experience in managing a team of at least 10 staffs

Good communication skill.

Good command of verbal English

Leadership: Acting leadership by example.

Teamwork skill: Actively promote team work.

Computer literate: Word, Excel, Powerpoint

Have a polite, tactful and friendly attitude

Have good understanding of the needs of customers

Reasoning ability: Ability to definite problems. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with difficult situations

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary & Performance Bonus

Social insurance, Health insurance

Meal Allowance & Gasoline

12 paid days off per year

Teambuilding, Staff Party

Professional, dynamic & flexible working environments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

