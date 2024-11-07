Tuyển Bảo hiểm Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Bảo hiểm Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Bảo hiểm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo hiểm Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo hiểm Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Be responsible for processing non-life insurance (e.g., property, casualty, marine) policies for B2B clients. This includes:
- Checking the accuracy and compliance of insurance quotations against company and underwriting guidelines.
- Handling the processing of policies, certificates, endorsements, and other documentation for all types of non-life insurance.
- Ensuring prompt and accurate issuance of documentation.
- Scan and securely store completed policies in the designated system.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University or College graduate
- Experience: Experience in non-life insurance policy processing or a related field (e.g., contract processing, paperwork handling) is preferable.
- Foreign language: Good at English
- Computer skill: Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Skills: Detail-oriented, Time management
- Characteristics: Careful, Team player, Service-minded, Adaptable

Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Monthly fixed allowance: Lunch, Mobile, Transportation
- Other allowances: Birthday, Public holidays
- Annual health check
- Activities & Parties: Family day, Annual Conference, Employee Birthdays, Sports activities, etc.
- Leaves: Annual leave, Birthday leave, Female leave
,
- Social/ Health/ Unemployment Insurance on full salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

