Tuyển Bảo hiểm Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định
Số lượng tuyển 1 người
Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo hiểm Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Be responsible for processing non-life insurance (e.g., property, casualty, marine) policies for B2B clients. This includes:

- Checking the accuracy and compliance of insurance quotations against company and underwriting guidelines.

- Handling the processing of policies, certificates, endorsements, and other documentation for all types of non-life insurance.

- Ensuring prompt and accurate issuance of documentation.

- Scan and securely store completed policies in the designated system.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University or College graduate

- Experience: Experience in non-life insurance policy processing or a related field (e.g., contract processing, paperwork handling) is preferable.

- Foreign language: Good at English

- Computer skill: Proficient in Microsoft Office

- Skills: Detail-oriented, Time management

- Characteristics: Careful, Team player, Service-minded, Adaptable

Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Monthly fixed allowance: Lunch, Mobile, Transportation

- Other allowances: Birthday, Public holidays

- Annual health check

- Activities & Parties: Family day, Annual Conference, Employee Birthdays, Sports activities, etc.

- Leaves: Annual leave, Birthday leave, Female leave

- Social/ Health/ Unemployment Insurance on full salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.