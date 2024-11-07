Tuyển Bảo hiểm Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo hiểm Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company
Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo hiểm Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Be responsible for processing non-life insurance (e.g., property, casualty, marine) policies for B2B clients. This includes:
- Checking the accuracy and compliance of insurance quotations against company and underwriting guidelines.
- Handling the processing of policies, certificates, endorsements, and other documentation for all types of non-life insurance.
- Ensuring prompt and accurate issuance of documentation.
- Scan and securely store completed policies in the designated system.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Education: University or College graduate
- Experience: Experience in non-life insurance policy processing or a related field (e.g., contract processing, paperwork handling) is preferable.
- Foreign language: Good at English
- Computer skill: Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Skills: Detail-oriented, Time management
- Characteristics: Careful, Team player, Service-minded, Adaptable
Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Monthly fixed allowance: Lunch, Mobile, Transportation
- Other allowances: Birthday, Public holidays
- Annual health check
- Activities & Parties: Family day, Annual Conference, Employee Birthdays, Sports activities, etc.
- Leaves: Annual leave, Birthday leave, Female leave
- Social/ Health/ Unemployment Insurance on full salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Tokio Marine Việt Nam Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
