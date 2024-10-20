Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quản lý

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: A10

- 11, Đường 1, KCN Tân Kim, Kizuna 2, Thị trấn Cần Giuộc, Cần Giuộc

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build and adjust documents, procedures, manual...for compliance with ISO 9001 standards, customer requirements
and give recommend for continuous improvements as applicable.
Monitor, implement and maintain the activities related to Quality Management System in the company.
Plan and participate re-certificate, surveillance audits following ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 standards.
Plan and lead Internal audit related to ISO 9001and ISO 14001 and submit the reports.
Issue Corrective action request, support/ do analyzing the root case and collect evidence of corrective actions for
internal audit findings.
Support to make action plan for any audit findings from customer audits.
Be responsible for Safety Marks at ASP VN, Factory inspections.
Provide documents, records related to Integrated Management System used for customer’s audit, visit.
Provide the documents and records for Management review
Manage the Document system and supervise its uploading and updating.
With document controller to control measurement equipment
Do other jobs distributed by Head of Quality Department

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University/ Competent and experienced in operating ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 system.
At least 02 years working experience as same position.
Familiar with ISO 9001/14001
Prefer Lead Auditor skill ISO 9001/ IATF 16949
Be professional in office cumputer: Word, Exel,...
Have a sense of responsibility and work under pressure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Have Sundays and Saturdays off every other week.
2. Bonus for holidays, 13th month, bonus for annual business and tourism activities,....
3. Birthdays, monthly events,....
4. Insurance regimes under labor law,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: A10-A11, KCN Tân Kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

