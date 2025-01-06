Tuyển Quản lý ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are, iTechwx, established in mid-2022, with 600 employees across 3 offices within Ho Chi Minh City. iTechwx dedicates the One-Stop Digital Transformation Service to our customers. Renowned for delivering premium IT outsourcing services exclusively tailored for Microsoft clients for 4 products: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Windows Commercial, Microsoft Office 365.

YOU WILL:

• Regularly review agent backlog to identify compliance, case handling, and process issues, report findings to management team promptly.

• Conduct recovery calls to mitigate high-risk cases, enhancing team performance.

• Performance tracking by reviewing key performance indicators and operational processes to provide insights into areas that require additional resources or training, thereby optimizing workload distribution, preventing backlogs and maintaining stable scorecard.

• Provide accurate, timely reports on service quality, productivity, availability, and other key metrics on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

• Oversee compliance audits and ensure the team meets compliance targets to ensure high standards of discipline and accountability within the team.

• Perform root cause analysis for feedback surveys, identify issues, and develop action plans.

• Standardize the handling process and training materials.