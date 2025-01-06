Tuyển Quản lý ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Quản lý

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th / M Floor, Vista Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are, iTechwx, established in mid-2022, with 600 employees across 3 offices within Ho Chi Minh City. iTechwx dedicates the One-Stop Digital Transformation Service to our customers. Renowned for delivering premium IT outsourcing services exclusively tailored for Microsoft clients for 4 products: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Windows Commercial, Microsoft Office 365.
YOU WILL:
• Regularly review agent backlog to identify compliance, case handling, and process issues, report findings to management team promptly.
• Conduct recovery calls to mitigate high-risk cases, enhancing team performance.
• Performance tracking by reviewing key performance indicators and operational processes to provide insights into areas that require additional resources or training, thereby optimizing workload distribution, preventing backlogs and maintaining stable scorecard.
• Provide accurate, timely reports on service quality, productivity, availability, and other key metrics on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
• Oversee compliance audits and ensure the team meets compliance targets to ensure high standards of discipline and accountability within the team.
• Perform root cause analysis for feedback surveys, identify issues, and develop action plans.
• Standardize the handling process and training materials.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

ITECHWX COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Opal Tower 92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

