Tuyển R&D Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam, KCN Thăng Long 2, Yên Mỹ, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for R&D Engineer who is willing to work for R&D Centre in Thang Long II Industrial Zone, Hung Yen, and will be mainly responsible for the following duties:
- Research and design new functions for products such as Washing Machine, Dryer, Washer Dryer based on project plan and research initiatives
- Evaluate new function designs according to Panasonic group and international standards
- Handle technical design documents such as notification of changes in product, product specifications, safety checklist, reliability test report,...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in mechanics, mechatronics or related engineering fields
- At least 1 year of experience in R&D or similar experience. Freshers with good attitude and performance are warmly welcomed
- Have fundamental knowledge of natural sciences such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry
- Intermediate English level (Japanese is a plus)
- Good command of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Be honest, responsible, enthusiastic
- Good at teamwork skill
- Living in Hung Yen is preferred

Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Receive 100% salary (including probation period)
- All Sundays & 02 Saturdays off per month (up to 4 Saturdays off in some months)
- Participate in social insurance with 100% of basic salary (+ allowances for foreign languages, environment... if any) according to Labour Law
- Bonus twice a year, annual salary increases, bonus on holidays of the year
- Shuttle bus from Ha Noi, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh
- Health insurance 24/24
- Free TOEIC test (depend on annual plan)
- Free internal training courses from Company and Panasonic Corporation
- Allowances of English and Japanese certificate; master's degree in Japan
- Various kinds of welfare regimes to meet spiritual needs such as travel, sports day, family day, annual event organized by the company, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hưng Yên, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

