Tuyển Sales Engineer KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 27 và Tầng 28, tòa nhà Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

This position is part of the KEYENCE NEXT GEN 2025 recruitment program – a “Fast-track Key” initiative designed by Keyence to provide an intensive training program for fresh graduates with limited experience. The program offers a 6-month comprehensive training roadmap, aiming to help you develop both technical knowledge and professional skills in the field of Automation.

Main Responsibilities:

Research and learning about Keyence’s products.

Actively seeking new customers, production lines, ... that have need using Keyence’s automation solutions.

Based on company’s customers data, making phone calls to understand customer’s problems and setting appointments.

Collaborate with Technical Team to demonstrate products directly at customer’s site or at technology exhibition.

Making quotation, negotiate and sign contract.

Offering after-sales support services.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Economics or Technical field, no experience candidates are welcome.

Excellent commands of English and Chinese.

High communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Please submit your English resumes with photo enclosed.

Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly Salary: 18,000,000 VND

100% social insurance based on basic salary

Fast-track promotion after 6 months with a minimum 15% salary increase and a 14-month salary package

Unique intensive training program provided by Keyence\'s Technical masters for Freshers

Opportunities to explore the most cutting-edge technologies and products in Automation Industry

Other benefit: Laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN

