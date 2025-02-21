Tuyển Sales Manager AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 250 - 500 USD

Sales Manager AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 250 - 500 USD

AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
250 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Floor 16th, Detech II Tower, 107 Nguyen Phong Sac, Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 250 - 500 USD

Are you ready to kickstart your career with AQUA Vietnam? The AQUA Trainee Program 2025 is now open for talented individuals who are passionate, driven, and fluent in Chinese (HSK 4+). This is your chance to grow in a dynamic, supportive environment and build a solid foundation for your future career!
AQUA Vietnam
AQUA Trainee Program 2025
Chinese (HSK 4+)

Với Mức Lương 250 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

✔️ Fresh graduate or less than 1 year of experience (Business Administration, Marketing, Engineering, Administration, or related fields)
✔️ Good command in Chinese and/or English
✔️ Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
✔️ Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
✔️ Good teamwork and adaptability in a fast-paced environment

Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1.000-4.999 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

