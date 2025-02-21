Tuyển Sales Manager AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 250 - 500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Mức lương
250 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Floor 16th, Detech II Tower, 107 Nguyen Phong Sac, Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 250 - 500 USD
Are you ready to kickstart your career with AQUA Vietnam? The AQUA Trainee Program 2025 is now open for talented individuals who are passionate, driven, and fluent in Chinese (HSK 4+). This is your chance to grow in a dynamic, supportive environment and build a solid foundation for your future career!
AQUA Vietnam
AQUA Trainee Program 2025
Chinese (HSK 4+)
Với Mức Lương 250 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
✔️ Fresh graduate or less than 1 year of experience (Business Administration, Marketing, Engineering, Administration, or related fields)
✔️ Good command in Chinese and/or English
✔️ Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
✔️ Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
✔️ Good teamwork and adaptability in a fast-paced environment
Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
