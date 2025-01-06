Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD
1. Sales Management:
• Develop and implement strategic sales plans, including setting sales targets, market analysis, and competitor research.
• Build and maintain relationships with business partners, agents, and potential clients within the Chinese-speaking community.
• Develop marketing and advertising strategies tailored to the needs and characteristics of the Chinese-speaking market.
2. Operations:
• Manage the processes and operations of the Door-to-Door supply chain, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance.
• Coordinate transportation and delivery to customers, ensuring on-time and complete deliveries.
• Oversee inventory management and address issues related to storage and shipment of goods.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proficiency in Chinese or English (Preference for English).
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Personal
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
