Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD

1. Sales Management:
• Develop and implement strategic sales plans, including setting sales targets, market analysis, and competitor research.
• Build and maintain relationships with business partners, agents, and potential clients within the Chinese-speaking community.
• Develop marketing and advertising strategies tailored to the needs and characteristics of the Chinese-speaking market.
2. Operations:
• Manage the processes and operations of the Door-to-Door supply chain, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance.
• Coordinate transportation and delivery to customers, ensuring on-time and complete deliveries.
• Oversee inventory management and address issues related to storage and shipment of goods.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Language Skills:
• Proficiency in Chinese or English (Preference for English).

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Personal

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất