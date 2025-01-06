Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,800 USD

1. Sales Management:

• Develop and implement strategic sales plans, including setting sales targets, market analysis, and competitor research.

• Build and maintain relationships with business partners, agents, and potential clients within the Chinese-speaking community.

• Develop marketing and advertising strategies tailored to the needs and characteristics of the Chinese-speaking market.

2. Operations:

• Manage the processes and operations of the Door-to-Door supply chain, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance.

• Coordinate transportation and delivery to customers, ensuring on-time and complete deliveries.

• Oversee inventory management and address issues related to storage and shipment of goods.