Tuyển Sales Marketing Addicon Logistics Management (VN) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Addicon Logistics Management (VN) Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: TTC Building, 2nd floor, 253 Hoang Van Thu Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh Disctrict, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu
• Field sales: Generate new business from your own prospect/existing customers and the company's prospective customers to achieve the sales target by profit/new customers/ volumes... through local control business/ customers.
• Overseas sales: Develop Air and Sea Freight business to global network of agents and partners with aim to grow volumes and profits.
• Corporate and follow up with the Operation team in case of arising issues during shipment handling…and explain to customers to align with company policy and make customers satisfied.
• Make reports of shipment details, Weekly or Monthly reports, and other reports of sales pipelines.
• Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify potential customers and generate leads through various channels, including cold calling, networking, referrals, and industry research. Build a robust pipeline of prospective clients/ agents and maintain a database of leads for effective follow-up.
• Coordinate, direct, and lead business development within the defined field of responsibility at the department level or higher
• Study internal information of the company and network.
• Following strictly the company’s policies and code of ethics.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Addicon Logistics Management (VN) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Addicon Logistics Management (VN) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
