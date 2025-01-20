Tuyển Sales Marketing Addicon Logistics Management (VN) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

• Field sales: Generate new business from your own prospect/existing customers and the company's prospective customers to achieve the sales target by profit/new customers/ volumes... through local control business/ customers.

• Overseas sales: Develop Air and Sea Freight business to global network of agents and partners with aim to grow volumes and profits.

• Corporate and follow up with the Operation team in case of arising issues during shipment handling…and explain to customers to align with company policy and make customers satisfied.

• Make reports of shipment details, Weekly or Monthly reports, and other reports of sales pipelines.

• Prospecting and Lead Generation: Identify potential customers and generate leads through various channels, including cold calling, networking, referrals, and industry research. Build a robust pipeline of prospective clients/ agents and maintain a database of leads for effective follow-up.

• Coordinate, direct, and lead business development within the defined field of responsibility at the department level or higher

• Study internal information of the company and network.

• Following strictly the company’s policies and code of ethics.