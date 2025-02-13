Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VIỆT Á
- Hải Phòng: số 358 đường Đà Nẵng, Phường Đông Hải 1, Quận Hải An, TP Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Do market research to approach potential customers by telemarketing, face to face meeting, visit,…; focusing on import – export services.
- Synthesize all costs, solutions and offer quotation to customers; follow up feedback to meet target and gain the business.
- Develop new customers and maintain the good relationship with current customers to expand business.
- Co-operate with other departments to arrange shipment and resolve the issues if incurred to ensure customer’s satisfaction.
- Achieve KPI about volume, profit and other performance assigned by BOD.
- Periodically report on pipeline, performance and other issues to direct manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English or Chinese with fluent 4 skills (prefer Chinese).
- Good at Internet, MS Office (Excel, Word, Power Point)
- Good skill of interpersonal communication and customer service
