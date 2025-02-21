Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 05 Ho Bieu Chanh Street, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
1.Client Development & Management
- Develop new clients (BCO, freight forwarders, trading companies, manufacturers) via cold calls, visits, and online channels, building long-term partnerships.
- Maintain relationships with existing clients, providing customized logistics solutions (e.g., route optimization, competitive pricing, trucking and other supply chain business).
2. Sales Target Achievement: Achieve weekly/monthly KPIs including container volume, new client acquisition, revenue targets, etc.
3. Market Analysis & Support
- Timely collect and analyze market trends (e.g., freight rates, sailing schedules) to support team strategy.
- Prepare reports on client feedback and industry insights for management.
4. Cross-functional Collaboration:Coordinate with operations and customer service teams to ensure smooth order execution.
5. Training & Development: 2-6 months training period at different departments. Whether to turn to the official sales representative needs to be valued based on performance.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI