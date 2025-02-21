Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH COSCO SHIPPING LINES (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Client Development & Management

- Develop new clients (BCO, freight forwarders, trading companies, manufacturers) via cold calls, visits, and online channels, building long-term partnerships.

- Maintain relationships with existing clients, providing customized logistics solutions (e.g., route optimization, competitive pricing, trucking and other supply chain business).

2. Sales Target Achievement: Achieve weekly/monthly KPIs including container volume, new client acquisition, revenue targets, etc.

3. Market Analysis & Support

- Timely collect and analyze market trends (e.g., freight rates, sailing schedules) to support team strategy.

- Prepare reports on client feedback and industry insights for management.

4. Cross-functional Collaboration:Coordinate with operations and customer service teams to ensure smooth order execution.

5. Training & Development: 2-6 months training period at different departments. Whether to turn to the official sales representative needs to be valued based on performance.