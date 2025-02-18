Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nam Định: Lộc An, TP. Nam Định, Nam Dinh, Vietnam, Thành phố Nam Định

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1) Conduct routine & random on-site inspections in supplier factories:
a. It may include different stages of the production cycling (Ex- material, pre-production, in-line and final delivery)
b. It covers different areas according to production & delivery schedule (Ex- product configuration & quality, labeling & package compliance, etc.)
2) Prepare & submit various inspection records & reports as per Amer Sports policy, procedure, and template.
3) Update quality control master files/reports/database (Ex- running change, Shipment quality memo) and to maintain necessary documentation systematically.
4) Assist to follow up with supplier implementation in regards the Correction Action Plan.
5) Assist & support supervisor/manager to explore possible causes and solution for any quality issues (feedback/complaint) from Marketing Team.
6) Keep alert on production status tie with the informed production schedule, and feedback relevant information/update to concerned parties (Ex- counterpart in PPP/Industrialization team).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1) Upper-secondary (High School) or equivalent.

Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 801.1, Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Vietnam Business Center, 57-59 đường Hồ Tùng Mậu, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

