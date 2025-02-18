Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Amer Sports Việt Nam làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1) Conduct routine & random on-site inspections in supplier factories:

a. It may include different stages of the production cycling (Ex- material, pre-production, in-line and final delivery)

b. It covers different areas according to production & delivery schedule (Ex- product configuration & quality, labeling & package compliance, etc.)

2) Prepare & submit various inspection records & reports as per Amer Sports policy, procedure, and template.

3) Update quality control master files/reports/database (Ex- running change, Shipment quality memo) and to maintain necessary documentation systematically.

4) Assist to follow up with supplier implementation in regards the Correction Action Plan.

5) Assist & support supervisor/manager to explore possible causes and solution for any quality issues (feedback/complaint) from Marketing Team.

6) Keep alert on production status tie with the informed production schedule, and feedback relevant information/update to concerned parties (Ex- counterpart in PPP/Industrialization team).