Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

• Establish a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) throughout the work place.

• Ensure daily production plan is provided to Manufacturing Department in order to meet sales requirement and fulfill minimum stock level at warehouse to ensure ongoing availability of finished goods to customers.

• Ensure that daily production plan fully utilizes the available plant capacity within the requirement of sales and minimum stock level, in order to ensure optimum plant capacity utilization.

• Ensure that monthly procurement plan is prepared and implemented in order to provide materials in time for operation at competitive cost.

• Ensure that all materials in warehouses (raw materials, finished goods...) are kept in good condition (as per SOPs) and finished goods are delivered to customers and branches on time at optimum cost in order to meet sales requirements.

• Recruit, manage, develop and motivate department staffs in order to improve the performance and meet department objectives.

• To prepare and plan departmental budget plan for Top management approval.

• And other duties as directed by the management.