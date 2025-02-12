Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Khu Công nghiệp Phố Nối A, Trưng Trắc, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

• Establish a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) throughout the work place.
• Ensure daily production plan is provided to Manufacturing Department in order to meet sales requirement and fulfill minimum stock level at warehouse to ensure ongoing availability of finished goods to customers.
• Ensure that daily production plan fully utilizes the available plant capacity within the requirement of sales and minimum stock level, in order to ensure optimum plant capacity utilization.
• Ensure that monthly procurement plan is prepared and implemented in order to provide materials in time for operation at competitive cost.
• Ensure that all materials in warehouses (raw materials, finished goods...) are kept in good condition (as per SOPs) and finished goods are delivered to customers and branches on time at optimum cost in order to meet sales requirements.
• Recruit, manage, develop and motivate department staffs in order to improve the performance and meet department objectives.
• To prepare and plan departmental budget plan for Top management approval.
• And other duties as directed by the management.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduated. At least 5 years of experience in relevant areas and previous experience in a management position.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Sơn Kansai Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Phố Nối A, Trưng Trắc, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

