Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Rich Products Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Rich Products Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đường Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Sales Growth and Market Expansion: Ensure achieving sales targets and contribute to expanding the market share of cooking cream and other Rich products in the Culinary market
- Sales Growth and Market Expansion:
- Customer Relationships: Establish long-term relationships with current and potential customers, including restaurant chains, eateries, hotels, and partners in the food industry
- Customer Relationships:
- Brand Awareness: Strengthen the recognition and visibility of the company's products
- Brand Awareness:
- Customer Satisfaction: Ensure customer satisfaction with product quality, customer service, and after-sales support to build loyalty and generate new potential customers through referrals
- Customer Satisfaction:
- Product Development Strategy: Provide market feedback to help improve products and support the development of appropriate sales and marketing strategies
- Product Development Strategy:
- Planning and Reporting: Plan customer meetings, and report weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales activities and results for timely strategy adjustments.
- Planning and Reporting:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree in Business Administration, Economics, or related major
- At least 1-2 years experience in Sales within the consumer goods or F&B industry
- Strong negotiation and communication skills

Tại Rich Products Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rich Products Vietnam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 182 Đường Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

