Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Sales Growth and Market Expansion: Ensure achieving sales targets and contribute to expanding the market share of cooking cream and other Rich products in the Culinary market

- Customer Relationships: Establish long-term relationships with current and potential customers, including restaurant chains, eateries, hotels, and partners in the food industry

- Brand Awareness: Strengthen the recognition and visibility of the company's products

- Customer Satisfaction: Ensure customer satisfaction with product quality, customer service, and after-sales support to build loyalty and generate new potential customers through referrals

- Product Development Strategy: Provide market feedback to help improve products and support the development of appropriate sales and marketing strategies

- Planning and Reporting: Plan customer meetings, and report weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales activities and results for timely strategy adjustments.

