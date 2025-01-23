Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Rich Products Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đường Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Sales Growth and Market Expansion: Ensure achieving sales targets and contribute to expanding the market share of cooking cream and other Rich products in the Culinary market
- Customer Relationships: Establish long-term relationships with current and potential customers, including restaurant chains, eateries, hotels, and partners in the food industry
- Brand Awareness: Strengthen the recognition and visibility of the company's products
- Customer Satisfaction: Ensure customer satisfaction with product quality, customer service, and after-sales support to build loyalty and generate new potential customers through referrals
- Product Development Strategy: Provide market feedback to help improve products and support the development of appropriate sales and marketing strategies
- Planning and Reporting: Plan customer meetings, and report weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales activities and results for timely strategy adjustments.
- At least 1-2 years experience in Sales within the consumer goods or F&B industry
- Strong negotiation and communication skills
