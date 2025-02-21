Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Department: Sales

Department:

Reports To: Sales Manager

Reports To:

Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated and results-oriented Sales Representative to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in both wholesale and retail sales, with a strong understanding of sales techniques and customer relationship management. This role involves identifying and developing new business opportunities, managing existing accounts, and achieving sales targets.

• Sales Generation:

o Achieve and exceed assigned sales targets for both wholesale and retail channels.

o Identify and pursue new business opportunities through prospecting, networking, and lead generation.

o Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients to encourage repeat business and identify new sales opportunities within their organizations.

o Effectively present and demonstrate products/services to potential customers, highlighting their value proposition and addressing customer needs.

o Negotiate prices and terms of sales within established guidelines.

o Prepare and deliver sales presentations and proposals tailored to specific customer needs.