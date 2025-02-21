Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An
- Quảng Nam: 135 Trần Phú, TP. Hội An, Tỉnh Quảng Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Department: Sales
Reports To: Sales Manager
We are seeking a highly motivated and results-oriented Sales Representative to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in both wholesale and retail sales, with a strong understanding of sales techniques and customer relationship management. This role involves identifying and developing new business opportunities, managing existing accounts, and achieving sales targets.
• Sales Generation:
o Achieve and exceed assigned sales targets for both wholesale and retail channels.
o Identify and pursue new business opportunities through prospecting, networking, and lead generation.
o Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients to encourage repeat business and identify new sales opportunities within their organizations.
o Effectively present and demonstrate products/services to potential customers, highlighting their value proposition and addressing customer needs.
o Negotiate prices and terms of sales within established guidelines.
o Prepare and deliver sales presentations and proposals tailored to specific customer needs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
