Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An

Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam: 135 Trần Phú, TP. Hội An, Tỉnh Quảng Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Department: Sales
Department:
Reports To: Sales Manager
Reports To:
Summary:
We are seeking a highly motivated and results-oriented Sales Representative to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in both wholesale and retail sales, with a strong understanding of sales techniques and customer relationship management. This role involves identifying and developing new business opportunities, managing existing accounts, and achieving sales targets.
• Sales Generation:
o Achieve and exceed assigned sales targets for both wholesale and retail channels.
o Identify and pursue new business opportunities through prospecting, networking, and lead generation.
o Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients to encourage repeat business and identify new sales opportunities within their organizations.
o Effectively present and demonstrate products/services to potential customers, highlighting their value proposition and addressing customer needs.
o Negotiate prices and terms of sales within established guidelines.
o Prepare and deliver sales presentations and proposals tailored to specific customer needs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An

Cty TNHH Cà phê rang xay Hội An

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 135 Trần Phú, TP. Hội An, Tỉnh Quảng Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-representative-phat-trien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-quang-nam-job319698
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEWOO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Quảng Nam Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ KHÔNG GIAN HẠNG A
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ KHÔNG GIAN HẠNG A làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ KHÔNG GIAN HẠNG A
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 247 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 236 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avocado Va
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Avocado Va làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 485 - 571 USD
Avocado Va
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 485 - 571 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Helukabel Viet Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Helukabel Viet Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Helukabel Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Dr. Reddy\'s
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Dr. Reddy\'s làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Dr. Reddy\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Toronto International Academy
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Toronto International Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Toronto International Academy
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Danone Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH CIBES LIFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kronospan Limited
Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Kronospan Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Kronospan Limited
Hạn nộp: 27/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất