Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Đa Kao, quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a talented Backend Developer proficient in stacks (Node.js, NestJS, MySQL, TypeORM), with a focus on TypeScript. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of experience and a strong background in Agile methodologies like Scrum.

Development Process Requirements:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and develop backend features. Analyze project requirements and convert them into detailed technical specifications for backend development. Strong experience in agile development environments. Perform maintenance and enhancement tasks to ensure the reliability and performance of backend systems. Develop new backend features from conception to deployment, ensuring code quality and adherence to best practices.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and develop backend features.

Analyze project requirements and convert them into detailed technical specifications for backend development.

Strong experience in agile development environments.

Perform maintenance and enhancement tasks to ensure the reliability and performance of backend systems.

Develop new backend features from conception to deployment, ensuring code quality and adherence to best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Solid experience in JavaScript ES6 (import/export of modules, promises, async/await, callbacks) and TypeScript with NestJS. Strong experience in designing and developing RESTful APIs and microservices. Strong knowledge of relational databases, including MySQL and PostgreSQL, with familiarity with NoSQL databases considered a plus; experience with TypeORM is required. Experience with cloud platforms, such as NCP (Naver Cloud), AWS, and expertise in containerization technologies like Docker, Docker Compose Familiarity with Linux environments, shell scripting. Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools. Experience working with message queue systems, including RabbitMQ, Redis PubSub and others. Proficiency in caching solutions such as Redis, Memcached, or similar tools. Solid understanding of version control systems (Git) and proficiency in Git workflows. Well-versed in writing structured, well-documented, maintainable, and clean code.

Solid experience in JavaScript ES6 (import/export of modules, promises, async/await, callbacks) and TypeScript with NestJS.

Strong experience in designing and developing RESTful APIs and microservices.

Strong knowledge of relational databases, including MySQL and PostgreSQL, with familiarity with NoSQL databases considered a plus; experience with TypeORM is required.

Experience with cloud platforms, such as NCP (Naver Cloud), AWS, and expertise in containerization technologies like Docker, Docker Compose

Familiarity with Linux environments, shell scripting.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools.

Experience working with message queue systems, including RabbitMQ, Redis PubSub and others.

Proficiency in caching solutions such as Redis, Memcached, or similar tools.

Solid understanding of version control systems (Git) and proficiency in Git workflows.

Well-versed in writing structured, well-documented, maintainable, and clean code.

Additional Requirements:

Experienced in web application development (C#, .Net, .Net Core or other language) is a plus Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is preferred. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Excellent communication and collaboration abilities. Proactive, honest, and committed to self-improvement. Fluent English communication skills are advantageous.

Experienced in web application development (C#, .Net, .Net Core or other language) is a plus

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is preferred.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Proactive, honest, and committed to self-improvement.

Fluent English communication skills are advantageous.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you’ll love working here:

Very competitive salary + 100% during the probation period 13th salary, project bonus 1 extra company anniversary day off 12 annual leave + 3 extra sick leave days per year Only work from Mon-Fri (8:00 - 17:00), off Sat & Sun Great allowance (Free Snack, Coffee and drinks / Free Parking, etc) Team building/ Year End Party Monthly Birthday Party Birthday gift with bonus Weekly Seminar Holiday bonus Have an extra opportunity to work onsite in Korea Opportunity to work with big Korean companies such as Lotte, Kyobo, Samsung, LG, Megazone, etc. Opportunity to challenge other business areas as a Global member with Americans. Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company.

Very competitive salary + 100% during the probation period

13th salary, project bonus

1 extra company anniversary day off

12 annual leave + 3 extra sick leave days per year

3 extra sick leave days per year

Only work from Mon-Fri (8:00 - 17:00), off Sat & Sun

Great allowance (Free Snack, Coffee and drinks / Free Parking, etc)

Team building/ Year End Party

Monthly Birthday Party

Birthday gift with bonus

Weekly Seminar

Holiday bonus

Have an extra opportunity to work onsite in Korea

Opportunity to work with big Korean companies such as Lotte, Kyobo, Samsung, LG, Megazone, etc.

Opportunity to challenge other business areas as a Global member with Americans.

Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin