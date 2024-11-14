Tuyển Social Content CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Content Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 19th Floor, The Hallmark, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Content Với Mức Lương 8 - 9 Triệu
Job Duties:
- Execute communication strategies through Fujifilm's social media.
- Edit, and curate content for various communication channels but not limited to social media, email, SEO, SEM, display advertising, and content marketing.
- Support direct supervisor to manage Fujifilm websites & Fujifilm E-commerce websites.
- Analyze and report media trends.
- Utilize analytics tools to track and measure campaign performance, providing insightful reports and recommendations.
- Execution of appropriate brand communications support.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Demonstrate creativity in data analysis and understanding.
- Business and service mindset.
- Team player with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Creativity skills in content writing and visual.
- Strong English & Vietnamese Language skills, both written and spoken.
- Organized, resourceful and a self-starter.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Fixed 13th salary, yearly salary review
- Compulsory insurance, 24/7 insurance, annual health-check
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM
