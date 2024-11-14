Tuyển Social Content CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu

Tuyển Social Content CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM

Social Content

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Content Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
8 - 9 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19th Floor, The Hallmark, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Content Với Mức Lương 8 - 9 Triệu

Job Duties:
- Execute communication strategies through Fujifilm's social media.
- Edit, and curate content for various communication channels but not limited to social media, email, SEO, SEM, display advertising, and content marketing.
- Support direct supervisor to manage Fujifilm websites & Fujifilm E-commerce websites.
- Analyze and report media trends.
- Utilize analytics tools to track and measure campaign performance, providing insightful reports and recommendations.
- Execution of appropriate brand communications support.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Digital & Social media enthusiast with an established understanding of the wider Digital communications landscape.
- Demonstrate creativity in data analysis and understanding.
- Business and service mindset.
- Team player with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Creativity skills in content writing and visual.
- Strong English & Vietnamese Language skills, both written and spoken.
- Organized, resourceful and a self-starter.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Gross salary includes base salary, performance bonus, meal and phone allowance
- Fixed 13th salary, yearly salary review
- Compulsory insurance, 24/7 insurance, annual health-check

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH FUJIFILM VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 30, Tòa nhà Saigon Trade Center, số 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

