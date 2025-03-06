Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Gardenline International (VN) làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Gardenline has a successful 30 years operating history, commencing in 1992 as a modest import and distribution operation to become one of the leading exporters of outdoor furniture. We are seeking a Shipping Officer who is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the shipping process, ensuring that goods are packed, documented, and transported efficiently and in compliance with company policies and international shipping regulations. This role requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work with various stakeholders, including suppliers, transport companies, and internal

teams.

• Receive report detail export plan from CS Team.

Key Tasks and Responsibilities

• Get booking from Forwarders/ Carriers.

• Send booking to factory and update if any changes.

• Work with factory/purchasing team and update the shipping schedule to ensure the sustainable order shipping schedule.

• Submit Shipping Instruction/ Verified Gross Mass on time.

• Ensure all shipping document submitted timely to customers and other parties.

• Take care and push local charge fee to supplier to avoid delay payment.