Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: Lô CN12, cụm công nghiệp 20A, xã Vĩnh Hồng, huyện Bình Giang, tỉnh Hải Dương. Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

*** ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Responsible for accounts payable and accounts receivable

• Assist in monthly closing, yearly audit, CIT submission, VAT and other statutory submission

• Preparation of journals and maintenance of schedules

• Data entry into ERP system

• Managing payroll and understanding all aspects of payroll including statutory deductions and taxes

• Prepare and issuing of employment letters, other HR related letters and record keeping

• Visa application

*** REQUIREMENTS

• Candidate must possess at least a Diploma qualification

• Minimum 2 years of relevant experience

• Able to communicate clearly and confidently in English and Vietnamese language

• Mature and possess good interpersonal and communication skill

• Able to work within tight deadlines

• Ability to manage and multi-task and work independently

