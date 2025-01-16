Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam

Mức lương
16 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Lô CN12, cụm công nghiệp 20A, xã Vĩnh Hồng, huyện Bình Giang, tỉnh Hải Dương. Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu

*** ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
• Responsible for accounts payable and accounts receivable
• Assist in monthly closing, yearly audit, CIT submission, VAT and other statutory submission
• Preparation of journals and maintenance of schedules
• Data entry into ERP system
• Managing payroll and understanding all aspects of payroll including statutory deductions and taxes
• Prepare and issuing of employment letters, other HR related letters and record keeping
• Visa application

Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*** REQUIREMENTS
• Candidate must possess at least a Diploma qualification
• Minimum 2 years of relevant experience
• Able to communicate clearly and confidently in English and Vietnamese language
• Mature and possess good interpersonal and communication skill
• Able to work within tight deadlines
• Ability to manage and multi-task and work independently

Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa nhà ICON4, số 243A Đê La Thành, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

