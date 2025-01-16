Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam
- Hải Dương: Lô CN12, cụm công nghiệp 20A, xã Vĩnh Hồng, huyện Bình Giang, tỉnh Hải Dương. Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu
*** ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
• Responsible for accounts payable and accounts receivable
• Assist in monthly closing, yearly audit, CIT submission, VAT and other statutory submission
• Preparation of journals and maintenance of schedules
• Data entry into ERP system
• Managing payroll and understanding all aspects of payroll including statutory deductions and taxes
• Prepare and issuing of employment letters, other HR related letters and record keeping
• Visa application
Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Candidate must possess at least a Diploma qualification
• Minimum 2 years of relevant experience
• Able to communicate clearly and confidently in English and Vietnamese language
• Mature and possess good interpersonal and communication skill
• Able to work within tight deadlines
• Ability to manage and multi-task and work independently
Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Pico Play Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
