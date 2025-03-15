Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 700 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD
OVERVIEW:
Responsible for ensuring Process and Controls reliability of the designated shop within VinFast (Body Shop, General Assembly Shop, Press Shop,...) whilst working closely with local Maintenance, Operations and other departments as required. Establish excellent relationships with all functional leaders and external (3rd party) leaders involved in the vehicle and production process development, launch and manufacture. Involvement in the Process / Controls engineering during installation and commissioning of plant and equipment.
Drive a proactive Engineering culture, ensuring sound process control and engineering control programs are established, implemented and continuously improved as per Manufacturing requirements.
• Drive and support all activities to ensure overall business objectives and targets are met or exceeded.
• Effectively train, coach and support Maintenance team members in problem solving and resolution activities relating to Process and Controls engineering.
• Establish local talent development as a core value to develop future leaders and grow organisational capability.
• Creating sound working relationships with Operations, Maintenance and Product Engineering teams to work together as one to achieve great outcomes for the business.
• Compliance to VinFast Manufacturing systems and processes.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
