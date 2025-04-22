Tuyển Software Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Making the production plan and shipping plan, ensuring capacity calculation and if in sufficient capacity, proposing counter measure to improve capacity.
- Following up production status, if progress shows behind schedule, proposing counter measure to recover.
- Preventing from line stop in advance, predicting and factors may affect production line with collecting latest information from related department & suppliers or customers.
- Prepare reports and summarize data including plan and result for production any shipping.
- Coordinate with suppliers to ensure.
- Other task if having required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good at English skill.
- Have the ability to work in team, work independently, and work under high pressure.
- Dynamic, enthusiasms, honest, passion and clear orientation.
- Proficient in computer skill, office software (Word, Excel, Powerpoint…).
- Excellent problem solving skill.
Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
