Tuyển Software Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Making the production plan and shipping plan, ensuring capacity calculation and if in sufficient capacity, proposing counter measure to improve capacity.
- Following up production status, if progress shows behind schedule, proposing counter measure to recover.
- Preventing from line stop in advance, predicting and factors may affect production line with collecting latest information from related department & suppliers or customers.
- Prepare reports and summarize data including plan and result for production any shipping.
- Coordinate with suppliers to ensure.
- Other task if having required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduated.
- Good at English skill.
- Have the ability to work in team, work independently, and work under high pressure.
- Dynamic, enthusiasms, honest, passion and clear orientation.
- Proficient in computer skill, office software (Word, Excel, Powerpoint…).
- Excellent problem solving skill.

Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 & C7 THANG LONG IP2, LIEU XA, YEN MY, HUNG YEN

