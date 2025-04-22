Tuyển Software Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Making the production plan and shipping plan, ensuring capacity calculation and if in sufficient capacity, proposing counter measure to improve capacity.

- Following up production status, if progress shows behind schedule, proposing counter measure to recover.

- Preventing from line stop in advance, predicting and factors may affect production line with collecting latest information from related department & suppliers or customers.

- Prepare reports and summarize data including plan and result for production any shipping.

- Coordinate with suppliers to ensure.

- Other task if having required.